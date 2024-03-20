GT traffic light upgrade fails during morning commute

(CNS): Upgrade work to traffic signals carried out at the weekend by the National Roads Authority (NRA) caused some delays during Monday’s morning commute at the intersection of Bobby Thomas Way and Smith Road after the new system failed. However, it was quickly rectified, and officials said the “significant upgrades” to the traffic light infrastructure, which included the replacement of signal cabinetry and the addition of backup power, are now all functioning properly.

The NRA said the new equipment would make the traffic systems more resilient and reliable. However, there was a minor setback on the first morning due to the signal timings on the newly installed signal controller. The outage affected only one light at the intersection.

“The issue was promptly identified and corrected by 7:45am,” officials stated in a release. “We continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the ongoing reliability of the lighting infrastructure in the area. We extend our sincerest apologies to all commuters for any inconvenience experienced and appreciate your understanding as we continue to improve our road infrastructure.”