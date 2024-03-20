Survey launched to help UPM with housing challenge

Watermark condo tower, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Almost two years after the government established a cross-ministerial task force to examine the housing crisis in the Cayman Islands and develop a policy, it is now seeking ideas from the public. Fuelled by competing demands and exceptionally high prices, the housing market in Cayman has become unaffordable for almost all but the very well-off, creating a catalogue of social problems. The ministry has launched a public opinion survey to encourage local people to say what they want.

Less than 18 months out from the 2025 election, there is still no housing policy in place, and it is unlikely there will be one before Cayman goes to the polls. It is not clear what, if anything, came out of the work of the cross-ministerial task force, but the planning ministry has now taken over the development of a policy.

At the end of January the ministry revealed that consultants had been engaged to tackle the challenges in the local housing market and develop an affordable housing policy and 10-year strategic plan.

According to the government’s procurement site, the CI$276,750 contract was awarded to Public Works LLC. Officials said the survey was aimed at “gathering valuable insights” to inform the development of the policy.

The anonymous survey asks residents to answer a series of questions, comment on their own perspectives and experiences, and make suggestions about housing affordability, preferences, and strategies for creating more accessible housing options for all. It covers demographic information, current housing status, affordability concerns, housing preferences, strategies for housing creation, and the vision for the future.

“The future of housing in the Cayman Islands is a priority for our government,” Planning Minister Jay Ebanks said. “We are committed to ensuring that our policies reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities. This survey presents an invaluable opportunity for all of Cayman’s residents to share their perspectives and shape the direction of housing policies for the next decade.”

Ebanks said the government recognises the critical importance of addressing housing challenges and ensuring that every Caymanian has access to safe, affordable housing. “This survey is a crucial step in our commitment to developing inclusive and sustainable housing policies that reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities. We want to hear from residents of all ages, backgrounds, and districts. I strongly encourage everyone to participate,” he added.

Cayman’s housing challenges are not unique; the same problems are now common in many tourism destinations as long-term rental units are lost to Airbnb and other online accommodation platforms.

This is compounded by the excessive overdevelopment of the coastline on Grand Cayman to meet the demand for wealthy overseas second homeowners, which is having a knock-on impact on prices inland. As wealthy absentee owners looking for luxury property to bank or visit occasionally snap up condos on or near the beach, prices are pushed up everywhere, and there is now a serious shortage of affordable accommodation for the people who live and work here.

There is now a huge problem trying to house low-paid expatriate workers recruited to serve and support tourism and the needs of millionaires. This has created a vicious circle and a massive strain on the local infrastructure that the last three governments have failed to address.

However, the public is now being given the opportunity to help the government by offering suggestions on how to address this crisis and get Caymanians, long-term residents and workers back in affordable homes.