Survey launched to help UPM with housing challenge
(CNS): Almost two years after the government established a cross-ministerial task force to examine the housing crisis in the Cayman Islands and develop a policy, it is now seeking ideas from the public. Fuelled by competing demands and exceptionally high prices, the housing market in Cayman has become unaffordable for almost all but the very well-off, creating a catalogue of social problems. The ministry has launched a public opinion survey to encourage local people to say what they want.
Less than 18 months out from the 2025 election, there is still no housing policy in place, and it is unlikely there will be one before Cayman goes to the polls. It is not clear what, if anything, came out of the work of the cross-ministerial task force, but the planning ministry has now taken over the development of a policy.
At the end of January the ministry revealed that consultants had been engaged to tackle the challenges in the local housing market and develop an affordable housing policy and 10-year strategic plan.
According to the government’s procurement site, the CI$276,750 contract was awarded to Public Works LLC. Officials said the survey was aimed at “gathering valuable insights” to inform the development of the policy.
The anonymous survey asks residents to answer a series of questions, comment on their own perspectives and experiences, and make suggestions about housing affordability, preferences, and strategies for creating more accessible housing options for all. It covers demographic information, current housing status, affordability concerns, housing preferences, strategies for housing creation, and the vision for the future.
“The future of housing in the Cayman Islands is a priority for our government,” Planning Minister Jay Ebanks said. “We are committed to ensuring that our policies reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities. This survey presents an invaluable opportunity for all of Cayman’s residents to share their perspectives and shape the direction of housing policies for the next decade.”
Ebanks said the government recognises the critical importance of addressing housing challenges and ensuring that every Caymanian has access to safe, affordable housing. “This survey is a crucial step in our commitment to developing inclusive and sustainable housing policies that reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities. We want to hear from residents of all ages, backgrounds, and districts. I strongly encourage everyone to participate,” he added.
Cayman’s housing challenges are not unique; the same problems are now common in many tourism destinations as long-term rental units are lost to Airbnb and other online accommodation platforms.
This is compounded by the excessive overdevelopment of the coastline on Grand Cayman to meet the demand for wealthy overseas second homeowners, which is having a knock-on impact on prices inland. As wealthy absentee owners looking for luxury property to bank or visit occasionally snap up condos on or near the beach, prices are pushed up everywhere, and there is now a serious shortage of affordable accommodation for the people who live and work here.
There is now a huge problem trying to house low-paid expatriate workers recruited to serve and support tourism and the needs of millionaires. This has created a vicious circle and a massive strain on the local infrastructure that the last three governments have failed to address.
However, the public is now being given the opportunity to help the government by offering suggestions on how to address this crisis and get Caymanians, long-term residents and workers back in affordable homes.
The survey is available online here and will remain open for 30 days. All responses will be confidential and analysed by the consultants who will be producing the report for the government.
When are we getting answers on the runaway fuel prices!??
Excellent reporting, CNS! VRBO /Air B& B are a plague unto the world and it is exacerbated here due to no restrictions on the predatory industry.
Houses, apartments, condominiums and townhouses approved by CPA open up as psuedo hotel lodging from day 1.
No one resides in them as permanent residents, and they are essentially operating them as a business. Other greedy landlords know how easy this is, so they raise the rents to absurd pricing and convert their units to VRBO/Air B&B.
Everyone knows how to play and win the game and those who could place an immediate moratorium on this will not act.
The same goes for the wealthy real estate investors, and they will never be slowed down, nor stopped.
The real estate industry is wholly complicit, and when they say “It’s never been a better time to buy!”, they do not mean that for the average people. It’s to further enrich most of these former bartenders and housewives.
For such a religious place, there is unbridled wickedness about.
Ban the sale of new housing units to non-caymanians for 5 years. Nationalize the unsold land on the beaches and eliminate any further development of beach property out to 150 feet inland.
Limit Air BNB rentals to 5 months per year.
That would be a good start.
History has shown that surveys get absolutely nothing done. They just lead to more paper in the landfill.
If a survey is all they can do, we’re not getting a housing policy or law any time soon. Maybe in another decade or two.
“Cayman’s housing challenges are not unique; the same problems are now common in many tourism destinations as long-term rental units are lost to Airbnb and other online accommodation platforms.”
CNS you are completely right. AirBnB’S and/or expats buying the housing is killing the housing market for Caymanians. Ban Airbnbs and expats buying houses for two years. Housing challenge fixed.
I found the best solution is not to create estates managed by more government bureaucracy but rather, as in many U.S. cities, require developers to set aside units for lower income residents. This has the additional benefits of lowering the cost to the general citizenry, breaking down barriers put up by the super rich hogging the best bits of our coasts, and healing the divisions developers are making in our community.
UPM should just buy Watermark and put all the NAU clients in there. It will sit empty most of the year otherwise.
anti trust laws to limit ownership by billionaires/millionaires…even if they have status is the answer……so what qre we waiting for politicians? free up land to be bought and sold..not just bought and herd it up…..ZZZZZZZ
What happened to the cross-ministerial task force? NOTHING!! That’s why they paid $277K to an overseas company to spell it out for them.
We keep engaging and paying for all of these consultants when there is local talent that would do it for free!!!! The previous administration gathered experts locally in the industry and we were making progress when covid hit and most naturally the focus shifted and a new government was elected.
The Planning Minister states the obvious but how does the public’s opinion matter now since you dropped $277K on a consultant??? This is just smoke and mirrors cause the election season has started and they have to be seen as doing something and there is no time left to put a policy in place. Where is the capital coming from cause Julianna needs her new high school.
The Planning Minister’s CPA board is approving alot of development but who is it benefitting? People from around the world are buying property without even seeing it. How does a local compete with that? The people’s rights don’t matter with the overdevelopment that led to the housing crisis and so on and so on.
Talk to the hand Jay.
Another 6 figure payout for a survey that will be used as a dust collector.
No doubt destined for the glass house to join the others.
Two things:
1. Increase the density allowed so affordable homes can generate enough return to be built given the cost of land and materials.
2. Functioning public transport.
Totally support functioning public transport. Totally opposed to creating high density proto-ghettos.
there is no-one in cig or civil service with expertise or qualifications to tackle this issue even with the help of consultants.
civil service is filled with poorly educated people with zero ability to tackle these issues.
if we can’t be honest and face these facts we will never be closer to a solution.
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
a survey???….just slow-rolling the issue and kicking the can down the road….
welcome to wonderland.
UPM is on the job so have no worries, it won’t get sorted out any time soon
Wait the Premier and Jon-Jon are brainstorming this one out; stand bye for a red hot update!