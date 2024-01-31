Ministry seeks public help to shape housing policy

The Light House Gardens Project (Phase 3)

(CNS): An open public consultation has begun to help shape a much-needed policy to address the chronic shortage of affordable housing and other challenges in the local property market created by the ability of overseas residents to buy property here with no restriction or annual taxes.

The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development (PAHITD) said it is looking for “innovative ways to alleviate housing and sheltering challenges that our most vulnerable residents face and decrease the gap between Caymanians and their ability to purchase affordable homes”.

No draft policy or relevant guidelines have been supplied, and the inter-ministerial task force created in April 2022 to address the housing crisis in the Cayman Islands has still not made any of its findings public. It therefore appears that the government is looking for random ideas and starting this process from scratch.

A group of consultants have been engaged to develop an affordable housing policy and 10-year strategic plans. According to the government’s procurement site, the contract was awarded last year to Public Works LLC, a public policy company, though there are no available details about the value of that contract.

Almost three years after the PACT group formed a government and prioritised fixing the housing crisis, those same Cabinet members (minus Wayne Panton and renamed the UPM) still do not have any clear idea how to tackle one of Cayman’s most significant socioeconomic challenges.

CNS contacted officials and requested a copy of the housing task force report or even an overview of its findings. However, the planning ministry has declined to reveal any details and stated that they are not the owners of this document. We were directed to the Office of the Premier and Cabinet Office, and have contacted both. We are now awaiting a response.

In a press release about the consultation, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for housing, merely stated that the public engagement phase was “integral to developing a housing policy that addresses our current challenges and sets a sustainable future. We are committed to creating inclusive housing solutions and look forward to your valuable input.”

Ministry officials said they will be reporting on results as the project proceeds and posting opportunities to participate in surveys, focus groups and forums.

Cayman’s housing crisis is impacting local businesses because low-paid workers find it impossible to find anywhere to live. This is resulting in cramped and inadequate accommodation as landlords squeeze as many bunk beds as they can into rental units, even removing kitchens to make more room for beds. Combined with inadequate public transport, the situation is creating parking problems as even low-paid workers need their own cars.

Developers have little incentive to build affordable homes when there is much more money to be made from luxury accommodation, and homes for sale at the lower end of the market are often snapped up by people wanting to apply for permanent residency, as this adds to the necessary points. As a result, ordinary working people struggle to secure a home of their own and many young Caymanians feel that homeownership is impossible.