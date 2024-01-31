Ministry seeks public help to shape housing policy
(CNS): An open public consultation has begun to help shape a much-needed policy to address the chronic shortage of affordable housing and other challenges in the local property market created by the ability of overseas residents to buy property here with no restriction or annual taxes.
The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development (PAHITD) said it is looking for “innovative ways to alleviate housing and sheltering challenges that our most vulnerable residents face and decrease the gap between Caymanians and their ability to purchase affordable homes”.
No draft policy or relevant guidelines have been supplied, and the inter-ministerial task force created in April 2022 to address the housing crisis in the Cayman Islands has still not made any of its findings public. It therefore appears that the government is looking for random ideas and starting this process from scratch.
A group of consultants have been engaged to develop an affordable housing policy and 10-year strategic plans. According to the government’s procurement site, the contract was awarded last year to Public Works LLC, a public policy company, though there are no available details about the value of that contract.
Almost three years after the PACT group formed a government and prioritised fixing the housing crisis, those same Cabinet members (minus Wayne Panton and renamed the UPM) still do not have any clear idea how to tackle one of Cayman’s most significant socioeconomic challenges.
CNS contacted officials and requested a copy of the housing task force report or even an overview of its findings. However, the planning ministry has declined to reveal any details and stated that they are not the owners of this document. We were directed to the Office of the Premier and Cabinet Office, and have contacted both. We are now awaiting a response.
In a press release about the consultation, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for housing, merely stated that the public engagement phase was “integral to developing a housing policy that addresses our current challenges and sets a sustainable future. We are committed to creating inclusive housing solutions and look forward to your valuable input.”
Ministry officials said they will be reporting on results as the project proceeds and posting opportunities to participate in surveys, focus groups and forums.
Cayman’s housing crisis is impacting local businesses because low-paid workers find it impossible to find anywhere to live. This is resulting in cramped and inadequate accommodation as landlords squeeze as many bunk beds as they can into rental units, even removing kitchens to make more room for beds. Combined with inadequate public transport, the situation is creating parking problems as even low-paid workers need their own cars.
Developers have little incentive to build affordable homes when there is much more money to be made from luxury accommodation, and homes for sale at the lower end of the market are often snapped up by people wanting to apply for permanent residency, as this adds to the necessary points. As a result, ordinary working people struggle to secure a home of their own and many young Caymanians feel that homeownership is impossible.
The public consultation meetings started Wednesday night on Cayman Brac and continue tomorrow, 1 February. It will be held virtually from noon until 1 pm, accessible via the CIGTV YouTube channel, cable channels (C3 – Channel 3, Flow – Channel 106, Logic – Channel 20), and Facebook.
People can also submit comments via the
Cayman Islands Public & Affordable Housing Policy 10-Year Strategic Plan website
in the “Share My Ideas” section.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
How about the DOT stop issuing new Airbnb and such licensing? I understand why they cannot stop it all together, as many of these properties would go into foreclosures without that income. However, as many places around the world have eliminated them all together to help with the housing shortage. It would be a step in the right direction. Just Grandfather in the existing licenses and stop issuing new ones. One step at a time eh?
If you don’t provide feedback you can’t be a part of the solution. If you know people who can’t speak for themselves, be their representative. Get involved with the public process.
All I can say is with the north side representative in charge of housing there wont be much change. What has he proactively done up to this point???
Outside investors will never stop buying up real estate and developing for profit. It is a safe investment vehicle. There is no profit in affordable housing.
The PR hounds are well aware of the hack to gain points.
The latter could be made better by eliminating the premise of possible by PR by offering the permit holders a chance to stay on permit for as long as the contract is in effect, with no rollover if they sign a documents that PR is not possible.
It’s a known fact that low cost housing developments eventually turn into distressed neighborhoods, that is why mixed income developments are preferable.
Still don’t understand why affordable, aesthetically pleasing homes made from shipping containers are not mainstream here.
Properly done, insulated and storm hardened, and anchored down these homes are not only a fraction of the cost of concrete & steel homes for equivalent floor area they are quick to build.
Seems like a no brainier, so our policy makers should in theory be able to make it happen. Unless they are of course not going to get their backhanders from the usual development cartels?
There has to be an annual property tax and capital gain tax for non Caymanian owners. It is a no-brainer and the norm in most countries. What is more it would be very easy to regulate and collect.
IF past and present politicians were for the people then it should never be this way.
how about not cutting down any more freaking trees to help the low income housing recipients save on CUC bills, and not further depend on NAU….JOKE IS WOKE
It is the government policy of encouraging out of control development and bringing in thousands of foreign workers to feed that development that has led to the housing problems faced by Caymanians. The policy we need is one that ends selling out to the developers. Not likely to happen though as the developers own the politicians.
Here is a policy that will greatly improve housing options for Caymanians.
First – Repeal the sections of the Development and Planning Law implemented over the past 20 years that are designed to hinder residential development by Caymanians for Caymanians.
Second – Disband the CPA and replace the CPA with an elected development control body that is not owned by the development cartel and is not controlled by politicians owned by that cartel. Of course those changes might negatively impact the ‘consulting fees’ received by politicians but then that would be a good thing wounldn’t it.
Here’s some public input: Ban AirBnBs where homeowners don’t live on the property.
Make homes for actual residents and long term lease holders first.
I do not believe that this government has any interest in solving housing issues for Caymanians and other residents.
If our politicians really wanted a housing policy that benefits Caymanians, that will also unclog the existing infrastructure, control development that is destroying the environment, ensure that development benefits the people of the Cayman Islands, and removes the pressure in the rental market, then ban all foreign construction workers and only allow Caymanians to work in construction.
That would accomplish all of the above almost immediately, and I suspect that it would also reduce the number of semi-derelict vehicles being driven at 80 mph in 30mph zones by folks wearing high vis yellow or orange shirts.
Virtually all of the current large scale development is being done for non-residents and it is massively distorting the property market for Caymanians and other residents. Virtually all of the pricing in the housing market accessible to ordinary Caymanians is grossly inflated by the importation of foreign labour and in particular labour imported to develop property for non-residents.
Enough is enough. We need to send a message to developer owned environment destroying politicians that we are mad as hell and we are not going to take it any longer!
surely there can’t be a glitch with that push to 100,000, –
idiots
Any non Caymanian who already own property must be made to pay property taxes to help maintain all the infrastructure costs to keep this place going. No new sales of any property or houses to any non Caymanians going forward. This will ultimately get things more controllable price wise. But all this will never happen because the money developers and all the real estate people who have the big bucks will shut it down and keep “business as usual”. This is just talk to help the same bunch of useless politicians in power.
Are they looking for a few good new ideas they didn’t consider, or a whole pile of bad ideas that already align with what they’re going to do anyway?
Much of the issue is attributable to the failure of the DCI to properly regulate persons renting properties. Any more than 2 properties requires licensing. Licensing requires 60% Caymanian participation.
If the laws are enforced, the long-standing protections are not permitted to function.
Dormitory style housing in low density residential areas or apartments is also a breach of multiple laws. Again, no enforcement.
If we followed our own laws the problem would be GREATLY mitigated.
It’s a tough one. Low cost housing creates ghettos within a few years.
The rental market is ripe for exploitation, and is often the case.
We have any number of luxury properties here that are empty for 95% of the time.
We have speculative buying of land, off-plan developments etc, that take opportunities away from those without the financial clout to do so.
There’s the clowns that are the local retail banks and their god awful mortgage offerings.
Anything special offered to caymanians is abused by those who should know better…
It’s very depressing. Young caymanians will be saddled with a mortgage that’s circa 2k a month minimum, for a modest property that would have been way below $1k a few years back, and that’s only if they can afford the deposit.
Closer to $4k plus insurance, strata fees, utilities etc.
Do we really want to augment an ever-increasing population? That is the real question. I think the population has already far outpaced our infrastructure and other resources.
Do we want to become a mini-me of Miami? Yes or no. We seem drastically close to it now, and the phrase ‘tipping point’ comes to mind, particularly when considering our marine resources and overcrowded roads.
So the government created a “task force” comprised of themselves then pay a consultant from the USA to help figure out and now they want public input??
Here’s some free public input – update the development plan law. They wont do that cause it goes against the developers.
How about stopping the worldwide sale of condos, etc. before they are even built. Nope they will never close the market.
How about a freeze on the path to PR so those permit holders aren’t buying property before they even get off the plane to use the point system to stay. Nope then they got to deal with the real estate industry.
I could say more but tired of beating this dead horse.
Wasting land space and building affordable homes that aren’t really affordable as they are heavily subsidized by government is not the answer either but let us not forget campaign promises were made for these homes so nope can’t go there either.
Lease to own is a sham. If they don’t qualify now they won’t qualify in 5 years.
You want consultation from the public but you won’t follow the advice anyways. You should have turned to us first before you hired an overseas entity and paid their fees as there is enough local talent that could assist.
Excellent post – thank you!
THANK YOU! And AMEN!
Glad to see someone with clarity, honesty and the balls to share it!
Thank You and AMAEN!!
Well-stated. Good to see we have people with clarity and common sense. The majority of people in the CIG sure don’t!!