Quaker Oats recall over possible contamination

(CNS): The Quaker Oats Company has recalled a number of products due to potential contamination with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The latest list of possibly contaminated products has been added to a previous list.

According to a release from Quaker, healthy people infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhoea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Products listed on this website were produced in the United States. Only the products listed below were distributed to the Cayman Islands, and Quaker urged consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

CEREALS Quaker

Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon 14.5 oz 030000061534 Best before: Between Jan-11-24 to Oct-1-24 Quaker

Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar 14.5 oz 030000064412 Best before: Between Jan-11-24 to Oct-1-24 Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt

Strawberry Flavor 1.23 oz 12 Count 030000315675 Best before: Between Jan-11-24 to Oct-01-24

To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal.

Consumers who still have the receipt can return any of the listed products to the store where they were purchased.