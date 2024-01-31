Quaker Oats recall over possible contamination
(CNS): The Quaker Oats Company has recalled a number of products due to potential contamination with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The latest list of possibly contaminated products has been added to a previous list.
According to a release from Quaker, healthy people infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhoea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Products listed on this website were produced in the United States. Only the products listed below were distributed to the Cayman Islands, and Quaker urged consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.
|CEREALS
|Quaker
Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon
|14.5 oz
|030000061534
|Best before: Between Jan-11-24 to Oct-1-24
|Quaker
Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar
|14.5 oz
|030000064412
|Best before: Between Jan-11-24 to Oct-1-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt
Strawberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 12 Count
|030000315675
|Best before: Between Jan-11-24 to Oct-01-24
To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal.
Consumers who still have the receipt can return any of the listed products to the store where they were purchased.
For additional information, consumers with any of the mentioned products can contact the customer service hotline consumers.1800@pepsico.com
