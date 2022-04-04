Gov’t establishes task force to tackle housing crisis

(CNS): The government has created an inter-ministerial task force to access and address the housing crisis in the Cayman Islands. Premier Wayne Panton, Finance Minister Chris Saunders, Social Affairs Minister André Ebanks, Housing Minister Jay Ebanks, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan will be working together on the issue, according to a summary of the Cabinet meeting on Little Cayman last month.

No other details were revealed about the aims of the task force, though government ministers have all raised concerns about the numerous problems surrounding housing for local people.

Property prices are now prohibitively high and families with both parents working are struggling to get on the property ladder, pay existing mortgages or move up to larger homes. Families on lower incomes who can only dream of owning their own home are now struggling to find affordable rents.

The significant increase in foreign and absentee owners of local real estate and the gentrification of residential communities from West Bay to East End is leaving Caymanians homeless, while dozens of condos sit empty as overseas investors sit on property portfolios purely for profit.

Last month Minister André Ebanks revealed that the government was working in partnership with Dart’s R3 Foundation and had provided CI$1.5 million from the budget for the charity to repair the dilapidated housing that so many families are living in.

Meanwhile, as the National Housing Development Trust embarks on a brand new project in North Side, the board is distracted by a scandal over the removal of fill and topsoil from the site, which appears to have benefited the board chair’s family and is now under a formal investigation.

At the meeting on Little Cayman, Cabinet also approved the issuance of a coastal works licence to remove an existing concrete dock offshore on Block 48C Parcel 269 in Pease Bay, Bodden Town, but refused a permit to construct a breakwater off parcel 186 in the same area.

The meeting summary also revealed the approval to sell crown land in the Lime Tee Bay area of West Bay, namely Block 11D Parcels 92 and 94, which are zoned Neighbourhood Commercial and Low Density Residential. No reasons for the proposed sale were given.

Meanwhile, despite the premier’s desire to diversify board membership and introduce new faces, following the resignation of James Gill from the Water Authority Board, Cabinet approved the appointment of former politician Mark Scotland, who is the current UCCI board chair, in his place.

