Soil scandal trial to open against former NHDT chair

Topsoil and fill on the Ebanks family farm

(CNS): A jury of seven women has been selected to hear the crown’s case against Geoffry William Ebanks (47), the former chairperson of the National Housing and Development Trust (NHDT), who has been charged with two counts of corruption in relation to a ‘soil scandal’ at the North Side affordable housing site. The prosecution is set to open the trial today, Thursday, after Ebanks appeared in court Wednesday for jury selection and re-arraignment on a slightly amended indictment.

Ebanks is accused of removing soil and fill that was cleared from the NHDT’s site to his father’s farm on Hutland Road, North Side, in January and February of 2022. He has been charged under the anti-corruption law with one count of conflict of interest after he failed to declare his interest in the land where the material was taken and one count of breach of trust for diverting some 60 loads of material in the first place.

Ebanks once again pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The case, which opens at 10am this morning, is being presided over by Justice Cheryll Richards and prosecuted by crown counsel Sarah Lewis. Ebanks is represented by defence attorney Oliver Grimwood of Samson Law.