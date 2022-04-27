CIG to control future renewable assets in new policy

Premier and Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton, Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator CEO Raquel Moses, and CEO of Greentech Solar and Chairperson of the Energy Policy Council James Whittaker

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is seeking to take control of the country’s future green energy resources through majority ownership of new solar or other renewable energy facilities. Premier Wayne Panton announced the major new policy direction on Wednesday at a forum in Miami, when he outlined the goal for government and the public to have the majority shares in any new infrastructure, allowing Cayman to reap and retain the benefits of renewable projects and control of future energy supplies.

Panton’s revelation came during a special conversational section at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum, in which he delivered the keynote speech. Afterwards, he told CNS that the details of how this will be achieved have not yet been ironed out, but he said government will be engaged in some form of private partnership with operators of renewable facilities that will see the public control the majority stake.

“Government is seeking passive ownership,” the premier said. The operation of the facilities will be in the hands of the experts, not the CIG, but the aim is to keep control of local green energy provision and ensure that the financial benefits, as well as the know-how and security of such facilities, remain firmly in the hands of Caymanians.

“The policy decision to be involved at the ownership level is intended to help the Cayman Islands secure its own energy future by accelerating the adoption of renewable energy in accordance with the National Energy Policy,” he said, adding it would help with energy independence and resilience.

“It will also help stabilise energy costs by reducing the impact of the volatility typical of fossil fuel pricing. The decision will incrementally reduce the outflow of money for fossil fuel and thus also help to maximise the social, economic and environmental benefits to the Caymanian people,” he said.

Just over one week ago, OfReg began the process of seeking interest from qualified potential bidders for a proposed 23-megawatt solar plant. But that the premier said this will “be withdrawn and changed” once government has discussed with local stakeholders what type of approach will best secure future energy needs.

James Whittaker, the chair of the Cayman National Energy Policy Council, was with Panton in Miami and is aware of the policy shift to have government directly involved in the future ownership of its energy supply as the council will be directly involved in the consultations over the coming weeks to shape the policy.

Panton told CNS that the move for government to take a controlling ownership in energy production applied only to new, not existing, infrastructure and only in utility-scale renewable energy generation assets in partnership with other investors and individual citizens.

“The government is not intent on acquiring any existing assets or interfere with consumer-owned renewables,” he said, explaining that it was about finding the best way to secure control of future energy production and increase the pace towards renewables.

“We have to make up for lost time,” he said. “Faster adoption of renewable energy moves us closer

to energy security and energy independence. The Cayman Islands is not immune from the global

price shocks; the increasing energy prices and increasing costs of other consumer items will drive

up the cost of living. Now that the government has stated its policy intent, the real work begins. We will commence stakeholder engagement to design the implementation plan,” he added.

Although the previous administration rolled out the current national energy policy back in 2017, no action was taken by the Unity government to deliver on any of the aims contained in it. Less than 3% of the country’s electricity comes from renewables, even though the policy calls for 70% of power generation to be green in just 15 years.

The World Bank is currently predicting exponential increases in the price of fuel and other resources over the next two years, continued disruptions to supply chains due to the war in Ukraine, which is further fuelling widespread inflation, and the biggest rise in natural gas prices in Europe since 1973.

Officials traveling with the premier said the Cayman Islands’ commitment to this new national model

will allow for greater predictability over future energy prices, and ownership will be in partnership with

others to keep a larger percentage of economic returns within this community.