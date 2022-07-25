Free school meals to be extended to dual entry students

Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and UCCI Board Chair Gilbert McLean tour the UCCI Canteen facility

Inside the UCCI canteen

The Dual Enrollment building at UCCI

(CNS): The Ministry of Education is taking steps to expand the Public School Meals Programme (PSMP) to dual entry Year 12 students. These are students who attended government schools through Year 11 and then chose to attend the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) or one of the local private schools for their final year of compulsory education, which is fully funded by goverment. Officials did not say when they expect this final phase of the PSMP to be rolled out.

Free school meals were first provided to students at all government primary schools and the Lighthouse School in August 2021. The programme was expanded to include high school students in March this year, but at the time “the infrastructure was not in place for us to immediately include dual entry students”, according to Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

Dual entry students attending Year 12 at St Ignatius Catholic School now have access to free meals and ministry officials are in discussions with UCCI and Cayman Prep to extend the programme to those institutions.

As part of this effort, the minister headed a delegation on a tour of the canteen at the local university, which she said would “allow us to assess the existing canteen facility and work with the UCCI, as needed, to create a fit-for-purpose space”.

The programme requires an annual investment of $10 million by government and aims to “ensure that all students enrolled in Cayman Islands Government Schools have access to tasty, nutritious meals”, according to the ministry. This not only helps parents who are struggling financially but also aims to make sure children have adequate nourishment so that they can concentrate in school.

The touring party included Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, MoE Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, Deputy Chief Officer Joel Francis, Acting Director of the Department of Education Services (DES) Tammy Hopkins, Acting Senior School Improvement Officer Elroy Bryan, UCCI Board Chairman Gilbert Mclean, and Interim President of UCCI Dr J.D. Mosely-Matchett.