Free school meals and snacks to begin this term

Savannah Primary classroom

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government will be providing breakfast, lunch and snacks for students enrolled in all government primary schools starting this term. The groundbreaking move will also cover the Lighthouse School, and the ministry said money will be found in the next budget to provide all secondary students with free meals as well next academic year. Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Connolly made the announcement at the Annual Education Professionals’ Welcome Back Event alongside other plans to continue improving education in the government system.

“Through this initiative, we will be able to ensure that students have access to regular nutritious food options whilst at school,” the minister said. “The next phase of this initiative will extend to the secondary schools. As such, it is the ministry’s goal to include in the next two-year budget sufficient funds for free meals for high school students commencing August 2022.”

She said funding would be found to recruit 80 new assistant teachers to support classes up to Year 9 by the start of the winter term next year. “Not every one of our children is at the same level,” said O’Connor-Connolly. “The government is committed to providing schools with the resources to assist on this upward trajectory and to make sure that no child within our education system is left behind.”

Premier Wayne Panton, one of a number of government and elected dignitaries present at the event, was the first politically elected leader to attend an education welcome session in decades. He said education was his government’s top priority.

“The ratings of schools and the introduction of laptops to public schools have made me very proud and optimistic about the new school year and the future of public education in the Cayman Islands,” he said. “I am happy to kick-start this new school year with you today. We have an outline of the recent successes and those over the last few years. Let us add another positive chapter,” he told the new and returning teachers.

In July 4,272 laptops were distributed to government schools for student use, and 120 iPads were procured for the Lighthouse School as part of the Ministry of Education’s 1:1 Laptop Initiative. Another 762 laptops will be distributed to secondary school students during the ongoing school orientation. Schools will also receive the 470 laptops that have been ordered for Reception students once these laptops arrive on the island.

The ministry has updated the network infrastructure and increased the bandwidth in all 15 government schools. O’Connor-Connolly urged students to take care of the devices they have been entrusted with and encouraged parents to submit a signed copy of the acceptable use policy to their child’s school before the start of the new school year.

The newly appointed Department of Education Services (DES) Director Mark Ray said the department would surround teachers and the schools with support. “Your schools must have strong leadership. We must have quality teachers that believe children can achieve. That is how we will achieve student progress,” he added.

In a release following the event Ray also said that the schools were ready to “facilitate a seamless start to the new school year”.

He said that all schools had been assessed following the passage of Tropical Storm Grace. However, as a result of the imminent bad weather, the DES cancelled the scheduled government school orientation activities for Thursday afternoon and on Friday. Meanwhile, work has been ongoing to ensure that schools are safe and clean for the students return next week.

Ray also has an eye on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the borders.

“Considering the planned reopening of our borders and the fact that we are experiencing quite an active hurricane season, we have updated our continuity plan to ensure that we are ready for any eventuality. I am confident that we will be able to forge ahead with remote teaching and learning as needed,” he said.

The DES has masks for all students who are required to wear them aboard school buses and for educators. Safety signs have been placed throughout the schools, and Ray implored parents to ensure that their children are ready for a positive start to the new term.

“It is important that our students are ready for an exciting start to their learning journey this year. We want them to come with their books and other learning tools, be dressed for academic success in the appropriate school uniforms and remind them to observe hygiene protocols, such as regular hand washing and sanitisation,” he said. Parents should keep children home if they suffer from a fever or flu-like symptoms, he added.