Regional conference highlights IT in judicial admin

Cayman Islands Chief Justice Sir Anthony Smellie

(CNS): The Conference of CARICOM Chief Justices and Heads of Judiciaries will be meeting on Grand Cayman on Thursday and Friday this week (28-29 July). This is the second time the conference has been held in the Cayman Islands, which hosted it previously in 2007 when the Conference of Caribbean Judicial Officers (CAJO) was established. This year the heads of judiciaries from across the Caribbean Region and Bermuda will be focusing on how technology can help administer justicial systems.

The two-day conference will be hosted by Cayman Islands Chief Justice Sir Anthony Smellie. The goal is to drive innovation in the advancement of the administration of justice, and the theme is “Administering Justice by Use of Information Technology: Building on Covid-19 Experiences”.

“The administration of justice is a constant work in progress,” said Sir Anthony. “As heads of

judiciaries responsible for ensuring timely and effective access to justice for our citizens, we are obliged always to seek the best solutions, whether this is by way of the most modern

information technology or the promotion of legislative advancements, or the development of

rules and practices of courts. The important purpose of this conference is that it affords us the opportunity to meet and consult together towards those objectives.”

The conference will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, where Acting Governor Franz Manderson and Premier Wayne Panton will welcome the visiting heads of judiciaries from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas, Bermuda, Guyana, Belize, the Turks and Caicos.