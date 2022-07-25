Nesting loggerhead lost to poachers on Brac

Loggerhead turtle

(CNS): Poachers on Cayman Brac caught one of the very few loggerhead turtles that nest on that island as she crawled up the beach to lay her eggs Wednesday night, the Department of Environment has said. DoE enforcement officers and the police followed up on the report early Thursday morning but with no success.

Loggerhead turtles, which evolved more than 30 million years ago, are now in danger of extinction worldwide. Experts believe that fewer than 30 mature females currently nest on the Brac, so the loss of even one is a severe blow.

“Losing mature nesting turtles to poachers is one of the greatest threats facing this population and may lead to their extinction,” the DoE said in a social media post.

The loggerhead sea turtle is a Part 1 protected species, which means that it is protected at all times under the National Conservation Act. Take of any kind, incidental or intentional, is a breach of this law and is a prosecutable offence.

Please report the suspicious sale of turtle meat or eggs to 925-3647 or 911.