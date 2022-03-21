Free school meals rolled out in high schools

(CNS): From today, students in all government schools will have access to free breakfast, lunch and snacks every school day, as the Ministry of Education rolled out the second phase of the multi-million dollar programme to make sure that children have adequate nourishment. The Public Schools Meals Programme was extended to government high schools and the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre on Monday, 21 March, following the launch of the project in primary schools last year.

The CI$10 million meals programme will be administered through an interactive meal management system that allows parents to view menus, order meals in the case of primary schools and the Light House School, and view their child’s meal consumption patterns.

“Last August, we introduced the Public Schools Meals Programme in primary schools and at the Lighthouse School. I am pleased that we can now extend this programme to our secondary school students,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

“The meals provided must be wholesome, nutritious and delivered on time. Accordingly, a team from the ministry will work closely with other government agencies to oversee meal provision and ensure that meals that comply with the Cayman Islands Public Schools Standards for Food Provision.”

The decision was made to offer the meals to all children to avoid the stigma and indignity of means testing and potential discrimination.

During the COVID-19 full lock-down in 2020 the extent of the poor living conditions of many families in the Cayman Islands was exposed and it became clear that a significant number of children were going hungry. When teachers went out into the communities to deliver lunches and supplies to students, several had their eyes opened to the reality of the lives of the children they had been teaching.

Sir John A Cumber Primary School Principal Jovanna Wright was outspoken. about what she saw in the West Bay district. Following the “heartbreaking experience” delivering food to kids in need, she described her students as living in “unmentionable circumstances” without running water or electricity.