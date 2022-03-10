Cops ask public to ID men in relation to assault

(CNS): The police are asking the public to help them identify two men who appear on CCTV footage taken outside a bar in the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town, on Sunday, 20 February. The RCIPS said the men were present during a serious assault that night. The first man is wearing a white shirt, black tam, short pants and black slippers. The second man is also wearing a black tam, dark shorts and black shoes.

“We are asking that any members of the public who know the identities of either of these two men come forward and help us to identify them, as we continue our investigation into the incident,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “Any information you have will be helpful.”