COVID death toll jumps to 21 after delayed reports

(CNS): There have been three more deaths in the Cayman Islands where COVID-19 was a factor, according to the latest weekly report by the Public Health Department, which failed to report a death last week at the time and has said that two other deaths have been retroactively ruled as COVID-related, though officials did not say when these deaths occurred.

The patient who died last week suffered severe comorbidities and was not vaccinated, Public Health said, adding that the total number of COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 is now 21. Delays in reporting deaths are due to various factors, including the autopsy wait or home deaths, officials explained.

Another 54 cases of the virus were reported to the PHD on Monday and Tuesday, including two more on the Sister Islands. There are now an estimated 592 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

The COVID-19 report for the week of 27 February to 5 March shows a continued decline in the number of positive tests as well as the number of tests being conducted, though the report revealed an increase from 15% to 16.5% in the positivity rate. However, officials said that the average daily case rate had continued to decrease, “indicating that the Omicron wave is waning”.

According to the reported statistics, there were 236 new cases, a decline of 147 from the previous week, and 1,429 tests were conducted compared to 2,581 the week before.

The report also states that 17 inpatients passed through the two main hospitals, with eight new patients, though it did not state when the patient who died in the hospital last week was admitted. Cayman has now seen more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus, almost all of them recorded since September.

Meanwhile, take-up of both the booster and the vaccine for children remains slow. Just 31% of the population has received the third dose, and just 234 kids under 11 have had a paediatric shot.