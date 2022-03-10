CMEA row ‘Notches’ up as local musicians struggle

Jean-Eric “Notch” Smith

(CNS): A long-running dispute among members of the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association ratcheted up another ‘notch’ this past weekend following an angry meeting that resulted in what appears to be yet another failed attempt to oust the current president.

Some CMEA members, described by long-standing president Jean-Eric “Notch” Smith as a “rogue faction”, have accused him of “colossal incompetence and mismanagement” of the organisation, which is supposed to promote Caymanian talent in the music and entertainment sector.

Smith, who has been CMEA president for well over a decade, has defended his tenure, claiming that for years he has been the driving force in protecting and helping local musicians and invigorating the local music scene, which he described as “a thankless job”.

During Smith’s time as head of CMEA, the ongoing dispute has divided both the executive and the membership over a multitude of issues, where both sides of the divide have made complaints, allegations, claims and counter-claims, in addition to arguments over the legitimacy of votes at general meetings, all of which has led to a largely dysfunctional association.

Regardless of who is right or wrong, some members, both executive and non-executive, believe the wider membership, which is struggling more than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic, has been failed for years by the in-fighting as well as Smith’s management style. They say the association has not fulfilled its basic mission of assisting all Caymanian musicians and entertainers to get fair and equal access to forums to promote their talents or secure regular gigs.

In a statement released following the AGM meeting on Sunday, Smith made allegations of proxy fraud and impropriety after Steve Errol Reid claimed to have won the presidential election with 53 votes to Smith’s 47.

However, because of the angry confrontations and exchanges at the meeting, the usual vote for the full executive did not take place, only the vote for the president. As a result, there is currently no formal executive board in place.

Meanwhile, Smith, who is still the registered president, is challenging the legitimacy of the vote and has launched an “internal investigation” into voting fraud. At this point, CMEA continues to be divided between supporters of Smith and those against him.

The “disgruntled members” of the association who support Smith have raised concerns about the legitimacy of Sunday’s vote, making allegations, based on one written affidavit, that the proxy votes of absent members were manipulated. On the other side, the “rogue faction” says Smith has repeatedly bent the rules of the association to retain the presidency, which Smith vehemently denies.

However, CNS understands that several CMEA members are seeking an audit of the association, which they say is long overdue. Members have filed numerous official complaints to the Register of Companies, which supervises the non-profit register, to no avail. In the past several members of the executive council complained about Smith’s failure to file annual returns and properly document the activities of the association, and about him holding meetings without proper notice, among other issues.

CMEA receives around CI$20,000 per year in public funding and was instrumental in selecting and distributing the stipend payments to musicians who were impacted by the COVID-19 border closures.

Paul Inniss, head of compliance for the non-profit register, organised a mediation meeting in February 2020, but since then there have been further claims about illegitimate votes and AGMs.

After the AGM in 2020 ended in a failure to remove Smith, despite claims by the executive that Michael Wilks was successfully elected as the new president, another complaint was made to Ennis and the Register of Companies. Despite following up last year, almost two years later, the ROC has not responded to those members’ concerns.

CNS has contacted Ennis about the state of the complaints and we are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, answering his critics and the numerous complaints about him, Smith told CNS that under his leadership the CMEA has gone from being in the red to having positive cash flows every year as a result of the successful events he has organised.

He said he was responsible for the deal with local radio stations for fair airplay for local musicians. He also said he has created countless work opportunities for musicians and songwriters locally, including soliciting the sponsorship to revive the National Song Competition, and brought DJs under the umbrella of the CMEA.

“Along the way, I have been recognised and victimized but I’m still fighting for what I believe is fair and what is right,” he said. “My methods may be unorthodox at times but I get results and I am proud to say I have never bullied anyone.”

Nevertheless, Smith remains a controversial and divisive figure that many members believe is the heart of the myriad problems with the association and that it is time for him to step down. But he said this is nothing new.

“The CMEA has always been divided,” he said, as he made allegations against previous presidents, accusing them of using their position for their personal advancement. “My time to step down will be when I am fairly voted out by the majority or when I decide to leave.”

He added, “Truth be told, I wanted to leave CMEA years ago, but sadly there was no one who wanted to work to become president. Everyone wanted it after sitting on the board their first year — a year in which they refused to work. So they didn’t deserve to be president, and the membership made sure of that.”