GT community police officers back on waterfront beat

(CNS): As the number of visitors begins to increase with the reopening of the borders and less than two weeks before the first cruise ship in two years is scheduled to dock in George Town Harbour, the RCIPS said that its community officers have returned to the waterfront. Familiar officers will be back on the beat managing visitors and traffic, as tourists slowly return and changes are made to capital’s roads, including the closure of Cardinall Avenue.

The RCIPS said that over the past few weeks, the Community Policing Unit has been gradually increasing patrols in traditionally high-volume visitor areas.

“We know that visitor numbers will continue to grow, especially with the return of cruise ships from the 21 March,” said Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “As such, preparations are well underway and we are deploying resources accordingly.”

The coming weeks will see the return of beat offices directing traffic on Seafarers Way and South and North Church Streets. The officers will once again be helping visitors navigate their way around George Town safely, and helping to lessen the impact on residents commuting and working in the area, while supporting business owners in managing the arrival of customers.

Increased patrols will continue, with additional checks at restaurants, bars and other popular attractions across the islands, including beach patrols using the police ATVs, police said.

“These are just some of the strategies we have in place, and we will adjust our plans as needed,” added Ebanks. “As always, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of all those who live, work in, or visit the Cayman Islands, as we all continue our transition into the new normal.”