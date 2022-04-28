Key witness shot dead on Seven Mile Beach

Scene of murder on Seven Mile Beach early Thursday morning 28 April

(CNS): Caine Demetree Thomas (21), a key witness in two trials relating to a home invasion in 2017, was shot dead on Seven Mile Beach early this morning. Police believe he was killed by the same criminal gang behind the escalating gun violence, including a robbery gone wrong in which a man was murdered on Monday night and a spate of least nine armed robberies.

Thomas was gunned down on the quiet northern end of Seven Mile Beach in the bush area between White Sands condos and the Sundowner Villa at around 1:30am Thursday.

The police have refused to comment on whether they believe the motive for the killing was his role in convicting both Elmer Wright, who is currently serving his sentence in the UK, and Shane Connor, who remains at HMP Northward. But Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said at a press briefing that Thomas was known to police. Byrne also said that Thomas knew who he was going to meet before his murder.

Thomas left the home of a relative in the George Town area at around 11pm Wednesday night with, police believe, another man to meet people who were known to him in this secluded area of the beach. But it appears that when he arrived he was shot multiple times, including two gunshot wounds to the head.

Thomas was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later found his car parked more than a mile form the crime scene at Cemetery Beach.

While police said they were not able to reveal everything, they have a good idea who is involved. Investigators are now seeking these suspects but believe they are being harboured by other members of the community. The police are therefore urging people to come forward and reveal what they know about the second murder of 2022.

Thomas was understood to still be on license for his own role in the Prospect home invasion, which led him to give evidence against his co-conspirators, Wright and Connor.

Police would not be drawn on his role as a crown witness as they are focused on solving his murder, Nevertheless, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown maintained that the police can and do keep people safe when they come forward, as he urged the community to tell police what they know about this violent gang.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.