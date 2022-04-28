Key witness shot dead on Seven Mile Beach
(CNS): Caine Demetree Thomas (21), a key witness in two trials relating to a home invasion in 2017, was shot dead on Seven Mile Beach early this morning. Police believe he was killed by the same criminal gang behind the escalating gun violence, including a robbery gone wrong in which a man was murdered on Monday night and a spate of least nine armed robberies.
Thomas was gunned down on the quiet northern end of Seven Mile Beach in the bush area between White Sands condos and the Sundowner Villa at around 1:30am Thursday.
The police have refused to comment on whether they believe the motive for the killing was his role in convicting both Elmer Wright, who is currently serving his sentence in the UK, and Shane Connor, who remains at HMP Northward. But Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said at a press briefing that Thomas was known to police. Byrne also said that Thomas knew who he was going to meet before his murder.
Thomas left the home of a relative in the George Town area at around 11pm Wednesday night with, police believe, another man to meet people who were known to him in this secluded area of the beach. But it appears that when he arrived he was shot multiple times, including two gunshot wounds to the head.
Thomas was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later found his car parked more than a mile form the crime scene at Cemetery Beach.
While police said they were not able to reveal everything, they have a good idea who is involved. Investigators are now seeking these suspects but believe they are being harboured by other members of the community. The police are therefore urging people to come forward and reveal what they know about the second murder of 2022.
Thomas was understood to still be on license for his own role in the Prospect home invasion, which led him to give evidence against his co-conspirators, Wright and Connor.
Police would not be drawn on his role as a crown witness as they are focused on solving his murder, Nevertheless, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown maintained that the police can and do keep people safe when they come forward, as he urged the community to tell police what they know about this violent gang.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Live by the sword. Die by the sword.
Guess who are also known to police? The leaders of our domestic gangs, their criminal specialties, and their intra-district spheres of influence. It is curious that the RCIPS don’t interfere, surveil, or make arrests, even when they know who and where they are. How can it not be deliberate. #whoshotFrank
RCIP. Here is your chance. When you find the scum that did this, make sure you also arrest the scum that are harboring and assisting ans covering for them. Do not “warn them for intended prosecution.” Lock them up and keep them locked up. Get the case before the court, don’t let it languish for months or years. Go full Skylar Mack on their asses!
This rock is rapidly going to sh!t
Live by the sword…. RIP, some mother’s child.
What does this say for the posts (including my own) encouraging the public to help keep our community safe by assisting RCIPS with info? Ha!
So, didn’t the dear departed testify in the recent Shane Connor trial and was supposedly under “protection” or didn’t he and wasn’t he?
CCTV camaras … hellooooo … we need to show images to the public – not keep them hidden away !
CCTV cameras at the beach? Where are they?
So just let me get this straight, the police want me to come forward and give information about the murder of a man who was killed for giving information… I will get right on that.
It would be concerning to the public that the police are asking potential witnesses to come forward when they are not at least willing to say that they don’t have any evidence that would suggest a link between the murder and the fact that the deceased assisted the police as a witness in relation to an earlier matter.
I dont understand if the police knew he was going to meet someone why was he not protected ?
CNS: They didn’t. I have reworded it a little to make this clearer. Sorry if it was ambiguous.