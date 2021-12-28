28 crashes reported over last weekend

From RCIPS social media

(CNS): The RCIPS dealt with more than two dozen crashes and issued more than fifty road tickets for speeding and tint, and prosecuted two people for drinking and driving in the third and busiest weekend so far of the road safety campaign, Winter Guardian. One of this weekend’s 28 road collisions involved a pedestrian on Smith Road who received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

With local drivers showing no sign of improving their general standards, the police are now urging people to be patient on the roads to avoid major smashes.

“We know the lead up to Christmas can be a busy time,” said Head of Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, Dwayne Jones. “With only a few days to go and last minute Christmas preparations to organise, we want to stress to the community to please be patient and drive carefully on the roads. We want to see everyone arrive home safely for Christmas.”

Superintendent Brad Ebanks said the increased enforcement by his officers would continue over the holidays.

“No one likes receiving a ticket, particularly at Christmas, but the police have an important role to play in making our roads safer for all road users, and our enforcement efforts help send a clear message to those motorists that choose to break the law,” he warned.

“We will continue our multi-faceted approach with increased police enforcement and visibility in the lead up to Christmas and through to the New Year, not only on the roads but also within the community and commercial establishments, to help keep the Cayman Islands safe over the festive season.”