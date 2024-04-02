CIG puts faith in pledge but stats reveal the real problem
(CNS): Since 2020, the number of licensed drivers on Cayman’s road has increased from 53,779 to 62,798. With 9,000 more drivers on the roads that were already frequently gridlocked before the pandemic, and active vehicle registrations now numbering over 50,000, crashes increased from 2,167 in 2020 to 3,196 by the end of 2023, when nine people died on the roads and 22 were seriously injured.
But with no sign of any measures to deal with traffic congestion, such as a comprehensive public transport plan, school buses for private schools and incentives for staggered work hours, the government is hoping to reduce collisions by persuading drivers to take a pledge.
Drivers in the Cayman Islands hail from over a hundred countries that have different rules of the road and standards, creating challenges as drivers come to terms with local rules. But it is the sheer volume of cars on the roads, especially during rush hour, which is now the fundamental problem that needs to be addressed.
The RCIPS continues to prosecute traffic offences and more than 10,700 road transgressions were recorded last year compared to 7,651 in 2020. Speeding violations increased by almost 700 cases in 2023 when compared to 2020. Traffic issues are no longer confined to Grand Cayman, where it is now undermining everyone’s quality of life; crashes are also increasing on Cayman Brac.
But even though the statistics make it clear that government needs to focus on the volume of traffic as the prevailing issue, it is currently putting all its energy into a road safety campaign and asking drivers to take a pledge.
“The statistics paint a stark picture: as the Cayman Islands grow, so does the responsibility of each driver,” officials said in a press release over Easter as they promoted the police crackdown over the holidays. “The rising trend in road accidents and traffic violations is a call to action for every member of our community.”
National Road Safety Committee Chairperson Eric Bush, who is also the chief officer in the infrastructure ministrys, said the police were doing their part and that thousands of traffic offences had been detected and prosecuted.
“However, as we face these challenges, it’s clear that the solution does not lie with the police force alone,” he said. “The NRSC is committed to implementing high-level legislation and stricter enforcement measures. Nevertheless, the core of our strategy is community involvement. We are at a critical juncture where the actions of every individual on the road can save lives. It’s not just about avoiding fines or penalties; it’s about protecting our loved ones and ensuring the safety of our community.”
Bush said it was up to the near 63,000 registered drivers as well as families, friends and neighbours, to stop the surge in collisions.
“Everyone needs to realise every action counts, from obeying speed limits to putting down our phones while driving… Every one of us holds the power to make our roads safer. It starts with a simple pledge — your pledge — to drive responsibly,” he said as he once again urged people to become part of the pledge initiative.
Law enforcement and road safety is as good as it will ever get under Caymanian self rule. In five years or less you will look back on now as the good ole days when there was only 50 accidents a week.
It’s an easy fix for CIG if they really wanted to but they don’t. They’d lose all those bus/taxi driver wotes.
1. Make ALL non-UK licence holders do a UK driving test. You would decimate the driving population by 1/3 at least.
2. Get a proper bus service organised. One that runs 24hr to accommodate shift workers.
Smaller islands than this can do it.
3. Forget fines and introduce a points system and ban fools from the road. Currently UK is caught twice with your cell phone and you’re off the road for a year. And then make them sit a test again.
But all this is in the too difficult box for CIG. There is thought, strategy, resilience and proper administration to be done. So suck it up buttercups.
sounds like another “talk-force” will be formed!!!
yep a pretend nothing pledge sure beats actually doing something …
another glorious day for cig and civil service?
Reminds me of Mac’s prayer morning on la steps to combat gang violence.
welcome to wonderland
in Cayman Is. it’s too cheap to get a driver’s license. 10 years $175 . should $ 175 per year. Also it’s too easy to pass or bribe to get a license. People come here that never sat in a car ( and would never get a car and license in there Country) working minimum wages gets a car and license after 6 to 12 months. that’s why it’s too many cars on the road 0
I thought there was no police enforcement. Wow how wrong you are. Just slow down.
How about constant speed cameras? 100% detection and ticketing every time. Speeding over. No need for more police or expense. All automated. All easy. All in operation in countries around the world.
Ah… I didn’t realise Eric Bush is in charge of National Road Safety. That explains a lot.
“…increased from 53,779 to 62,798. With 11,000 more…”
That’s 9,000 more, not 11,000 – back to grammar school maths, CNS!
CNS: Sorry! Had a bit of a brain fart there.
The fact remains, the full-time and well-equipped RCIPS can’t tell us they are holding anyone to a better standard of driving, from their air conditioned clubhouse. There is no work-around to getting out there and writing tickets.
Between the police not getting out and enforcing the laws you also have immigration not checking the job sites for all the illegal workers who are being employed.Breaking small laws lead to breaking larger laws and without the fear of getting caught, the culprits will always get more brazen. To many times the majority of Jamaican police allow their fellow countrymen to get a clear pass, thus the next time they push it further and further. Get enforcement out of the AC and hit these large job site checking workers and enforcing the laws; start taking drivers off the roads who are not following the road laws. Unfortunately this will never happen because then our treasured developers won’t have the cheap labor force and that is something our elected officials will never tolerate. But Mr Eric believes the pledge will take care of it. If that is the case why do we even need to pay for police if everyone would just pledge to be good, law abiding citizens?
A pledge? About as effective as the CoP telling gangsters that if they don’t stop their criminal life, they could end up in prison or dead.
Wow, this Eric Bush certainly is a real bright chap as all we need to solve any problem is to take a pledge. Guess he should get a noble peace prize as he can solve all the worlds problems with a pledge. How lucky we are; you have Seymour riding donkeys in the full moonlight, Andre the bead man rubbing beads, Premier Ju Ju doing fashion shows and Eric Bush taking pledges. We are in paradise!