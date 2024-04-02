CIG puts faith in pledge but stats reveal the real problem

Scene of crash on Cayman’s roads (file photo from social media)

(CNS): Since 2020, the number of licensed drivers on Cayman’s road has increased from 53,779 to 62,798. With 9,000 more drivers on the roads that were already frequently gridlocked before the pandemic, and active vehicle registrations now numbering over 50,000, crashes increased from 2,167 in 2020 to 3,196 by the end of 2023, when nine people died on the roads and 22 were seriously injured.

But with no sign of any measures to deal with traffic congestion, such as a comprehensive public transport plan, school buses for private schools and incentives for staggered work hours, the government is hoping to reduce collisions by persuading drivers to take a pledge.

Drivers in the Cayman Islands hail from over a hundred countries that have different rules of the road and standards, creating challenges as drivers come to terms with local rules. But it is the sheer volume of cars on the roads, especially during rush hour, which is now the fundamental problem that needs to be addressed.

The RCIPS continues to prosecute traffic offences and more than 10,700 road transgressions were recorded last year compared to 7,651 in 2020. Speeding violations increased by almost 700 cases in 2023 when compared to 2020. Traffic issues are no longer confined to Grand Cayman, where it is now undermining everyone’s quality of life; crashes are also increasing on Cayman Brac.

But even though the statistics make it clear that government needs to focus on the volume of traffic as the prevailing issue, it is currently putting all its energy into a road safety campaign and asking drivers to take a pledge.

“The statistics paint a stark picture: as the Cayman Islands grow, so does the responsibility of each driver,” officials said in a press release over Easter as they promoted the police crackdown over the holidays. “The rising trend in road accidents and traffic violations is a call to action for every member of our community.”

National Road Safety Committee Chairperson Eric Bush, who is also the chief officer in the infrastructure ministrys, said the police were doing their part and that thousands of traffic offences had been detected and prosecuted.

“However, as we face these challenges, it’s clear that the solution does not lie with the police force alone,” he said. “The NRSC is committed to implementing high-level legislation and stricter enforcement measures. Nevertheless, the core of our strategy is community involvement. We are at a critical juncture where the actions of every individual on the road can save lives. It’s not just about avoiding fines or penalties; it’s about protecting our loved ones and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Bush said it was up to the near 63,000 registered drivers as well as families, friends and neighbours, to stop the surge in collisions.

“Everyone needs to realise every action counts, from obeying speed limits to putting down our phones while driving… Every one of us holds the power to make our roads safer. It starts with a simple pledge — your pledge — to drive responsibly,” he said as he once again urged people to become part of the pledge initiative.