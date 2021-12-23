Two more lives lost to COVID-19
(CNS): The death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 virus increased to eleven on Tuesday as two more patients died who were positive for COVID-19. No specific details were released about the victims but officials said that from the nine deaths this year in Cayman in patients who acquired the virus during the community outbreak which began in September, seven were unvaccinated.
The two other patients were suffering severe comorbidities. There are still six patients in the hospital who are positive with COVID, but since the recent outbreak began, doctors have successfully treated well over one hundred people.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, as of 12:01am Wednesday, including one on the Sister Islands. Three were in travellers and 49 from the community from a batch of 682 PCR tests, pushing up the percentage of positive cases from a low last week of around 3% to more than 7.6%.
The number of Omicron cases is also still increasing at a steady rate, with ten more suspected test results, bringing the tally to 58, with just four of those formally confirmed. The genomic sequencing on the potential 54 Omicron cases is still underway and the Public Health Department said it will provide the public with an update within the next few days.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands was 3,516 as of yesterday, 22 December, though an accurate number of people in isolation was not available as the number of travellers isolating was not released. But 3,483 people were locked down as a result of community transmission.
The number of people getting their first short inched up yesterday to 83% of the estimated population of 71,106. So far 57,001 people have had two doses, while those getting a booster shot increased significantly to 23% of the population, accounting for more than 16,000 people after more than 400 people got the third dose Tuesday.
Dr Newton also said that health officials are nearing the end of a review of data generated at different points across the health system. The report is aimed at reducing duplication, promoting consistency, protecting the integrity and enhancing the usefulness of COVID- related data. It is expected that changes, based on recommendations by a visiting epidemiologist, will be rolled out by the end of the year.
Despite the continued anxiety in the community relating to the impact of the recent community outbreak and the new threat from Omicron, the Ministry of Health asked for the patience of the public while they complete the data review.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
This is very sad news. Hopefully the spread of the virus can be contained so no other families have to deal with such events.
Died with, not of, so although it’s always sad when someone dies, covid had nothing to do with these situations. They both had severe comorbidities.
Still zero deaths ‘of covid’.
I think you will find a high percentage of the population have comorbidities.
News from U.K. Two thirds of hospitalised patients recorded as Covid positive were only discovered to be so after being admitted for other illnesses and accidents.
News from Cayman. Still zero deaths as a result of Covid amongst the vaccinated.
rip.
pandemic of the unvaxxed.
said it before…no one healthy under 70 who is vaxxed will die from this. get vaxxed.
hsopital cases down to 6…that is real story.
It would be good to know how many vaccinated people have died this year of any other causes, vs unvaccinated people, in a normalized calculation (i.e. per 100,000) and per age group. This data in some countries have been showing that vaccinated in various ages group have died in higher numbers.
Why? So you can attribute blame?
Why? Any sensible person understands that comorbidities, compromised immune systems and advanced age reduces the effectiveness of vaccines.
There is nothing to be gained by generating statistics that cannot give the individual circumstance for illness or death. In other words, stop trying to promote an excuse for conspiracy theorists and anti vaxxers to quote unverifiable numbers.
That’s as bad as saying someone died of covid when they were in fact infected when hit by a bus.
And the breaking news in the U.K. is Omicron is 50-75% less likely to result in hospitalisation.
Now that’s a statistic you should concentrate on and then get on with your life.
wow…so you belive in a worldwide conspiracy amongst 99% of medical proffesionals and scientists on the planet?????
My sincerest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who passed.
God bless,
Orrie 🙏🏻