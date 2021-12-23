Two more lives lost to COVID-19

(CNS): The death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 virus increased to eleven on Tuesday as two more patients died who were positive for COVID-19. No specific details were released about the victims but officials said that from the nine deaths this year in Cayman in patients who acquired the virus during the community outbreak which began in September, seven were unvaccinated.

The two other patients were suffering severe comorbidities. There are still six patients in the hospital who are positive with COVID, but since the recent outbreak began, doctors have successfully treated well over one hundred people.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, as of 12:01am Wednesday, including one on the Sister Islands. Three were in travellers and 49 from the community from a batch of 682 PCR tests, pushing up the percentage of positive cases from a low last week of around 3% to more than 7.6%.

The number of Omicron cases is also still increasing at a steady rate, with ten more suspected test results, bringing the tally to 58, with just four of those formally confirmed. The genomic sequencing on the potential 54 Omicron cases is still underway and the Public Health Department said it will provide the public with an update within the next few days.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands was 3,516 as of yesterday, 22 December, though an accurate number of people in isolation was not available as the number of travellers isolating was not released. But 3,483 people were locked down as a result of community transmission.

The number of people getting their first short inched up yesterday to 83% of the estimated population of 71,106. So far 57,001 people have had two doses, while those getting a booster shot increased significantly to 23% of the population, accounting for more than 16,000 people after more than 400 people got the third dose Tuesday.

Dr Newton also said that health officials are nearing the end of a review of data generated at different points across the health system. The report is aimed at reducing duplication, promoting consistency, protecting the integrity and enhancing the usefulness of COVID- related data. It is expected that changes, based on recommendations by a visiting epidemiologist, will be rolled out by the end of the year.

Despite the continued anxiety in the community relating to the impact of the recent community outbreak and the new threat from Omicron, the Ministry of Health asked for the patience of the public while they complete the data review.