Christmas cruise ship visit cancelled
(CNS): The plans for a test run with cruise tourism have been cancelled. Officials have confirmed that the controversial proposed call on 28 December by the Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam will not happen, a move that is likely to be broadly welcomed, given the public anxiety over the spread of COVID-19 on cruise ships and the current increase here in the contagious Omicron variant.
The announcement was first made on Wednesday evening on a social media platform by Premier Wayne Panton, while Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who said last week that the visit would be very safe, is on leave visiting family in the UK and will not be back until the New Year.
GIS confirmed last night that the call by the Nieuw Statendam was cancelled and that an official release would be issued on Thursday. But speaking to Sandy Hill on Wednesday evening on a podcast that was broadcast live on social media, when she read a viewer’s question about whether or not the cruise ship was still scheduled to come, Panton paused for some time before saying no.
“Obviously, a lot of circumstances are constantly evolving… This is one of those cases where circumstances have conspired against us,” he said with a wry tone. Noting that there were “a variety of issues”, he said there comes a time when you realise “it’s probably not the best for this to continue”.
Panton said, “The risk profile and the circumstances and the potential benefit that you thought was going to happen look less likely to materialize and the risk profile looks likely to shift against you, so we have taken a position that we are not going to proceed with this cruise ship visit. Unfortunately, it will have some impact on some folks, but by and large most people probably feel it would not be the right time and reflects mixed messaging,” he said.
As news spread Wednesday evening, the PACT leader was criticised by some people for making such an import announcement on the social media platform where the live audience was at the time relatively small, rather than on the publicly funded government television channel CIGTV or during an official press briefing.
CNS will post any further details released by government officials as they are received.
See Panton make the announcement below:
makes zero sense like everything else pact does.
less incidence of covid on cruise ships than there in on the streets of cayman. fact.
This really was not a difficult decision, but it is made to sound as though it was. This really isn’t a government capable of governing. Cruise ships are notorious for carrying viruses even when there are no pandemics.
So Omicron Kenny negotiates a deal with the Nieuw Statendam to make Cayman their first port of call, which essentially means they reversed their cruise direction for him, then he cancels? Way to build a relationship Kenny. You are doing more for the cruise industry than any of us protesters ever could imagine.
A few thoughts –
1) It was a stupid idea to start with. We had community spread escalating and cruise ships were still having issues with outbreaks. Stick to the plan and get to the stage when we would perhaps be ready to restart cruise stops.
2) Why was this announced in this manner? It seems unplanned so when would it have been announced then? The arrival was only 5 days away for goodness sake.
3) These soft interviews with CMR, who is Wayne’s and PACT’s apparent spinmeister, are ok. But lets get breaking news done facing real journalists from CNS, the Compass etc.
4) Lastly I hear that Kenneth is off to London. So he abandoned us when he was expecting the cruise ship to arrive next week. No wonder Wayne was brave enough to announce the ship was not coming- he did not have to deal with Kenneth’s anger issues.
What a bunch of jokers.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Kenneth is spineless, time and time again he shows us that.
Wayne found his balls, or maybe Holland America was going to cancel anyway.
Maybe he can cancel the $40m ad spend, Turtle Farm II, various board appointments and god knows what else that hasn’t floated to the surface of the cesspit yet, whilst he has the chance…..
Sad state of affairs we are living with quite frankly. With very serious potential consequences.
Flying turtles on acid. $40million.
What family does Kenny have living in Britain?
CNS: His wife is British.
Hope someone is keeping track of his vacation days. Also, can we see the planning approval for the plywood eyesore that seems to be in the process of being resurrected (and will tear apart the house it is being attached to this time in the next storm)
LOL. Wayne had to wait for omicron Kenny to leave our shores before he could make the call.