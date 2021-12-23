Christmas cruise ship visit cancelled

Holland America ship, Nieuw Statendam

(CNS): The plans for a test run with cruise tourism have been cancelled. Officials have confirmed that the controversial proposed call on 28 December by the Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam will not happen, a move that is likely to be broadly welcomed, given the public anxiety over the spread of COVID-19 on cruise ships and the current increase here in the contagious Omicron variant.

The announcement was first made on Wednesday evening on a social media platform by Premier Wayne Panton, while Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who said last week that the visit would be very safe, is on leave visiting family in the UK and will not be back until the New Year.

GIS confirmed last night that the call by the Nieuw Statendam was cancelled and that an official release would be issued on Thursday. But speaking to Sandy Hill on Wednesday evening on a podcast that was broadcast live on social media, when she read a viewer’s question about whether or not the cruise ship was still scheduled to come, Panton paused for some time before saying no.

“Obviously, a lot of circumstances are constantly evolving… This is one of those cases where circumstances have conspired against us,” he said with a wry tone. Noting that there were “a variety of issues”, he said there comes a time when you realise “it’s probably not the best for this to continue”.

Panton said, “The risk profile and the circumstances and the potential benefit that you thought was going to happen look less likely to materialize and the risk profile looks likely to shift against you, so we have taken a position that we are not going to proceed with this cruise ship visit. Unfortunately, it will have some impact on some folks, but by and large most people probably feel it would not be the right time and reflects mixed messaging,” he said.

As news spread Wednesday evening, the PACT leader was criticised by some people for making such an import announcement on the social media platform where the live audience was at the time relatively small, rather than on the publicly funded government television channel CIGTV or during an official press briefing.

