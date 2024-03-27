Over 600 road crashes since the beginning of 2024

(CNS): The Cayman Island has recorded over 600 motor vehicle collisions since the start of the year, according to statistics from the 911 call centre. This is an average of 50 crashes per week but does not include unreported crashes, making a terrible start to 2024. Despite the warnings, safety campaigns and roadblocks, drivers are still speeding, driving while drunk and using phones behind the wheel, which are the key factors causing crashes across the islands. The National Road Safety Committee (NRSC) has called for urgent action and the redoubling of efforts by drivers to reduce collisions.

After two drivers were killed and two road workers struck by a speeding car within a week, NRSC Chairperson Eric Bush, the chief officer of the Ministry of Infrastructure, called for everyone to make a commitment to safe driving practices and “cultivate a culture of respect, mindfulness and care on our roads”.

Offering condolences to the families of the deceased and noting that every road death is one too many, the committee urged drivers to slow down and to take the road safety pledge. “Let us honour the memory of those we have lost by ensuring that such incidents do not recur. Together, we truly can save lives and make a difference.”

By taking the pledge, drivers, pedestrians, and passengers agree to drive responsibly, stay vigilant, educate others and respect the road.

“These tragic deaths were entirely avoidable,” Bush stated in a press release “Each loss is devastating and leaves an irreplaceable void in families, communities and society at large. We cannot afford to overlook the gravity of this situation. It is imperative that we all take proactive measures to ensure road safety for ourselves and those around us.”

He said that meaningful change will only be brought about through community support and having no tolerance for this type of behaviour.

The National Road Safety Committee is actively working with the private and public sectors as well as community groups to reduce road fatalities and reckless driving.