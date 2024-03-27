Booze sales banned on Good Friday except in hotels

(CNS): Liquor licence holders are being reminded that music, dancing and the sale of alcohol are all banned on Good Friday in most bars. Only hotels and restaurants with an appropriate licence are exempt. Liquor stores will also be closed on Good Friday, while grocery shops and gas stations with liquor licences are not permitted to sell any alcohol. According to the Liquor Licensing Board, bars must serve their last drinks on Thursday night ten minutes before the end of the establishment’s permitted hours, and the music must be turned off at 11:59pm.

Music and Dancing licence holders must stop all music and dancing at 11:59pm on Thursday. No music playing or dancing is allowed on Good Friday. The board said that this restriction applies to all licence categories except for hotels, restaurants, airports and ‘port areas’.