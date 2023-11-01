Liquor board allows bar extension for NYE
(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board has confirmed that valid licence holders will be granted an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year’s Eve. The celebrations fall on a Sunday night this year, but bars and nightclubs will be able to stay open past their regular hours into Monday morning. At a recent meeting, the board decided all licence holders will be permitted to sell liquor and play music until 4:00am on New Year’s Day.
Licensees are advised that the last serving of alcohol must be at 3:50am, ten minutes before the closing time, in accordance with the Liquor Licensing Act. Music must stop at 4:00am on the dot.
All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect. The board also noted that no extensions will be in effect for Christmas Eve on Sunday, 24 December.
For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment at 945-0943 or info@dci.gov.ky.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News