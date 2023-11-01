Liquor board allows bar extension for NYE

(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board has confirmed that valid licence holders will be granted an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year’s Eve. The celebrations fall on a Sunday night this year, but bars and nightclubs will be able to stay open past their regular hours into Monday morning. At a recent meeting, the board decided all licence holders will be permitted to sell liquor and play music until 4:00am on New Year’s Day.

Licensees are advised that the last serving of alcohol must be at 3:50am, ten minutes before the closing time, in accordance with the Liquor Licensing Act. Music must stop at 4:00am on the dot.

All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect. The board also noted that no extensions will be in effect for Christmas Eve on Sunday, 24 December.