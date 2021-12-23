Booze shops and bars to close Christmas Day

(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board has said that bars and retail liquor stores will not be able to sell alcohol on Christmas Day. Only hotels and restaurants will be allow to sell liquor on Saturday, 25 December. All other licence holders, such as retail bar, retail nightclub, package, distributor and retail mobile, must abide by the restriction on their licence, which prohibits the sale of intoxicating liquor on 25 December 2021. The prohibition period runs midnight to midnight.