Booze shops and bars to close Christmas Day
(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board has said that bars and retail liquor stores will not be able to sell alcohol on Christmas Day. Only hotels and restaurants will be allow to sell liquor on Saturday, 25 December. All other licence holders, such as retail bar, retail nightclub, package, distributor and retail mobile, must abide by the restriction on their licence, which prohibits the sale of intoxicating liquor on 25 December 2021. The prohibition period runs midnight to midnight.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
I’m sick of these morons making up their own laws and policies, which not one member of the public has even claimed or even raised a problem with. Treat people how you expect to be treated yourself and do no harm to others. We don’t need some God, King, Queen, politician or Karen telling us how to live our lives. You go and do something useful like rounding up all the criminal scumbags you invited here, go clean the streets of your rubbish, get a better education and attitude if you want decent jobs, or live on UBI no one cares. Technology is transforming those well paid professional jobs that could be remoted worked overnight. Even as a tax exile, I’m not prepared to spend any longer in Cayman, It’s a dump with nothing to do. This place isn’t Monaco, I’d rather pay tax and live somewhere decent, fun and safe.
why?
Guess I’ll have to pay 300 for a brunch to get booze.
Or you could take that $300 to CIB this afternoon and buy yourself 12 cases of 345. #buylocal
Or here’s an idea: Stay 100 percent sober. Got a family? Spend the day with them instead of at a bar. Just sayin’.