Bars and clubs get reprieve for NYE

(CNS): After an enforced early closing time for bars and clubs over the last few weeks, government officials have revealed that they will be able to open until later on Fridays, starting with New Year’s Eve. Liquor licence holders in the category of retail bars are permitted to open until 2am on Friday nights only, with liquor sales ceasing at 1:50am, while nightclubs can now operate until 4am, with sales stopping at 3:50am, on Friday as well as on Holiday Monday. The Department of Commerce and Investment said the increased hours for Fridays was until further notice.

But despite the increased opening times, the gathering limits remain at 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors, which officials said will be strictly enforced.

Meanwhile on the Sister Islands, liquor stores will also have an additional hour until 9pm.

After the holiday weekend, bars and nightclubs must close at midnight from Saturday to Thursday. Licence holders are also reminded to adhere to all other conditions of their licences.

For more details, please contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 244-2202, 244-6677 or email at enforcement@dci.gov.ky or info@dci.gov.ky.