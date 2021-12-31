Bars and clubs get reprieve for NYE
(CNS): After an enforced early closing time for bars and clubs over the last few weeks, government officials have revealed that they will be able to open until later on Fridays, starting with New Year’s Eve. Liquor licence holders in the category of retail bars are permitted to open until 2am on Friday nights only, with liquor sales ceasing at 1:50am, while nightclubs can now operate until 4am, with sales stopping at 3:50am, on Friday as well as on Holiday Monday. The Department of Commerce and Investment said the increased hours for Fridays was until further notice.
But despite the increased opening times, the gathering limits remain at 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors, which officials said will be strictly enforced.
Meanwhile on the Sister Islands, liquor stores will also have an additional hour until 9pm.
After the holiday weekend, bars and nightclubs must close at midnight from Saturday to Thursday. Licence holders are also reminded to adhere to all other conditions of their licences.
For more details, please contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 244-2202, 244-6677 or email at enforcement@dci.gov.ky or info@dci.gov.ky.
Category: Business, Food and Drink, Local News, Retail
What about Hospice (called Jasmine here now). They do so much for people at no cost to the patient/family.
I don’t have a problem with the extensions of opening hours on New Years Eve for bars and nightclubs. However, I feel the privilege should have been granted for all licensed holders. Additionally, the bars that offer entertainment (music/dancing) in the evening hours, should be granted extended hours on Monday 3 January 2022.
De-masking into Omicron while still in the thick of a domestic Delta wave is negligent. Everywhere else is going into war mode to prevent 30% of the population going back into quarantine. Since when does DCI prescribe our public health orders?
PACT…and this was wise how?
Is not Omicron getting worse?
Let me see if I get this right. So when the virus gets worse we weaken the protections? Is that your mental approach? Should we just go dancing naked in the streets now?
The wealthy bar and restaurant gang got exactly what they wanted. Someone dense enough to believe that Delta is gone. Looking forward to all the mask tosses at midnight and the resulting spread of Covid next week.
Covid taking the night off for drinking and dancing. Got it.
Thank you so much oh great one’s
What was the point of that 2 week hiatus?
why not just bring in restrictions for the unvaxxed???
the people that need to be protected most and the people that are at most risk of putting our health service at risk
this must be on the back of ever increasing hospitalisations….oopps, soory…never mind.
when did we stop believing in stats and science regarding this?
bonkers stuff again…
so now cig has invented a new strain of the virus that only transmits after midnight every night of the week or after 4am on a saturday morning.
brilliant!
Another day, another stupid ‘brain storm’ from our fearless, feckless leadership. They don’t have a clue what they are doing and we wait with abated breath for their daily ‘ring-around-the-rosie’ process of impersonating a government.
But, in a few hours they have another New Year to screw things up in new and magical ways.
#Caymanincompetence.
Some of you folks have no patience, and no long view. You appear only concerned about the moment, and tend to judge — without experience — that which you believe to be true should be acted upon.
All indications SO FAR are that Omicron is less virulent while being more contagious. I don’t want people to do anything. I don’t care what they do. I only control what I do, and that is because I am responsible for myself and my health.
I am willing to do that which I suspect does no good, but might be beneficial, such as the masks and distancing, etc. It doesn’t hurt me a single iota to do so. You seem chomping at the bit, and whatever you think is the case, you think we should all agree and act upon it. Health by consensus. Does that make ANY sense you to you?? To determine health protocols based upon the common consensus of the people? The same people who sit it bars six inches apart and don’t have any consideration for anyone else’s safety, those people?
Just slow it down. If Omicron is as we hope and things are attenuating, we will know soon enough. When it has been relegated to the status of the common cold or seasonal flu, we can celebrate, knowing that we did all we could for those most in peril.
Of course, there IS your precious New Years celebration to consider. God forbid you watched fireworks and celebrated with a few libations with your friends and family while also following the guidelines. No, forget it. Too much to ask. You’re obviously far too important for such things. Besides, I’m sure you’re right, that your hundreds of hours of vetted medical research has borne plump fruit.
We could have all done without the last paragraph.
Churlish.