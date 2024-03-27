Driver arrested after road workers seriously injured

Road workers on the LPH hit by car

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from George Town has been arrested for dangerous driving offences after the car he was driving knocked down two men working on the Linford Pierson Highway on Tuesday afternoon. The arrested man was given a breath test, which was negative. According to the RCIPS, initial investigations indicate that the driver, who was travelling westward, lost control of the vehicle when he reached the roundabout.

The car left the road, collided with a light pole, and then struck the two men before coming to rest in the eastbound lane. The injured men were transported to the hospital to receive treatment. One is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition, police said on Wednesday.

According to unofficial witness reports, the driver was allegedly speeding and may have been racing with another car.