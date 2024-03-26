Road workers struck by speeding car on LPH

Road workers on the LPH hit by racing cars

(CNS): Two men who were working on the expansion of the Linford Pierson Highway were taken to hospital today after they were knocked down by a car. This latest road accident, which occurred around lunchtime Tuesday, comes just a few days into the RCIPS Easter road safety campaign and its crackdown on rogue drivers. The police have not yet released the details of the collision, but they have confirmed that their officers and other emergency services were on the scene.

The police said that the collision occurred on the eastbound lanes, which have been closed while emergency services respond. It’s not yet clear if the road has been re-opened, and the closure could add to the evening commute congestion.

According to witnesses posting on social media as well as other sources who contacted CNS, the two men, who were in high-visibility shirts in the middle of the day, were hit by a car that appeared to have been racing with another car just before striking the working men, who are believed to be contractors working for the National Road Authority. At this point, there have been no details on how badly injured the men are or if the RCIPS has made any arrests.

Anyone with information on this latest crash is asked to call the traffic unit on 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or the app.