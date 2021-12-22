Minister and his PS locked down with Omicron

Minister Jay Ebanks (left) and PS Isaac Rankine (second from right)

(CNS): Planning Minister Jay Ebanks and Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine are locked down for the Christmas holidays after testing positive for COVID-19, officials have confirmed. The men will also be locked down with their immediate families for two weeks because, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster shot, the men are suspected of having the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and will not be interacting with their North Side and East End constituents for the Christmas or New Year festivities.

The men both tested positive on Monday after Ebanks had come into contact with a civil servant who also tested positive with the virus. Both men are reportedly doing well, with only mild symptoms.

Officials have confirmed that Deputy Premier Chris Saunders will be acting for Ebanks as minister while he remains in isolation until the New Year.

It is understood that the two men are the first members of the PACT Government to be infected with the virus. Dwayne Seymour MP was said to have had the virus in November before he joined the government.

CNS has not been able to confirm which other members of the opposition, if any, have also tested positive over the last few months.