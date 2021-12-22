Cars catch fire near GT home

Fire in George Town Tuesday morning

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service was called out to a major blaze in Seymour Drive, George Town, early Tuesday morning. Officials said that several vehicles were ablaze at the scene when firefighters arrived. The vehicles were burning by an open wall close to a residential property which was also fully engulfed in flames. However, the fire crews were able to extinguish the fires without any injuries to anyone around or any major damage to the nearby home.