Active COVID cases reach another new high

Governor Martyn Roper with his negative lateral flow test (from social media)









(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has revealed that, as at 8am on Wednesday, 24 November, another 176 people had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from a batch of 1,139 samples, raising the number of active cases to another new high of 4,140. One of these positive cases was in traveller and the rest were cases of community transmission.

Hospital admissions had not increased, following concerns yesterday when six patients had been admitted in the previous 24-hour period. There are currently 28 people in hospital. Quarantine is still taking its toll on the workforce, however, as there are 4,192 people in isolation.

The situation on the Sister Islands is improving, as active cases are now down to just 14, with only one new positive case over the last day on Cayman Brac.

The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic stood at 6,459, more than 5700 of them recorded in the last eleven weeks.

Despite the high rate of infections and continuing spread of this coronavirus through the community, the rate of first time vaccinations is just inching forward. Only 95 people got their first shot on Tuesday,

However, the booster programme remains popular. Up to Wednesday morning, 9,739 people (14% of the total population) have received a third or booster dose. The national vaccination rate for people who have had both shots currently stands at 78% of the population.