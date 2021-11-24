Gov touts merits of UK unis after loan extension

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper encouraged Caymanian students to apply for British universities, as he announced that students from the overseas territories planning to study in England in the 2022 to 2023 academic year will be eligible for tuition fee loans. This loan offer does not appear to apply to students at colleges in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Caymanian students studying in the UK already benefit from being charged the same as British students for their tuition, which is a great deal less than fees for overseas students, but they will now also be eligible to apply for a loan to help them pay those fees if they attend university in England.

“This decision makes it even more attractive for Caymanians to further their education in one of the great English Universities, and in doing so strengthen the UK’s links with Cayman,” Roper said.

“There are currently 300 Caymanian students in UK. Now that the UK has made tuition fee loans available to Overseas Territories students from the 22/23 academic year, I hope there will be many more. This policy demonstrates the UK’s commitment to supporting British Overseas Territories students and will help even more people study at an academic institution in England.”

Local students studying overseas who met the criteria are eligible to receive government scholarships of up to CI$30,000 per annum. For students studying at UK universities tuition fees are capped at £9,250, as it is for British students resident in the UK, which is around CI$10,663.