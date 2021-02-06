Roper: Isolation breaches complex but system works

Governor Martyn Roper at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Some of the quarantine and isolation breaches that are being investigated by the RCIPS “are quite complex” as people’s situations are very different, Governor Martyn Roper said during Thursday’s press briefing. He asked for people to be patient and have faith in the system, and that where there is evidence of a breach, people will be charged. But the system itself was working, Roper said, and there were very few cases of concern.

In addition to the two well documented cases that did end in prosecution — the Canadian couple fined just $1,000 each after they were convicted before the penalties changed, and Skylar Mack and VJ Ramgeet, who were sent to jail for two months — CNS is aware of at least a dozen other cases.

Some of these have been officially acknowledged by the RCIPS and they are said to be under investigation, while others are reports that we are aware have been made but have been unable to verify if they were taken up by the authorities.

Given that thousands of people have been through the quarantine and isolation system since October, the number of issues remains low. Cayman has not seen a case of community transmission since the system was introduced, despite the continued arrival of travellers carrying the coronavirus.

On Thursday officials reported another five new positive cases but all of Friday’s results were negative. There are currently 35 active cases of the virus among the 736 people in isolation and quarantine, and six of those people are suffering symptoms.

Roper said that Cayman had done incredibly well because the systems are working. He said people need to have confidence and not make it out to be worse than it is.

With the confirmed arrival of some travellers with the more infectious UK variants of COVID-19, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Travel Cayman was constantly refining the system but it was very robust.

“There will always be glitches so long as humans are involved,” he said. “But they have done remarkably well,” he said, adding that since “a certain case” — referring to Mack and Ramgeet — there had been a few further breaches. However, since that case, CNS has received several accounts from the public who have observed verified breaches of isolation and seen officers attending at reported breach locations.

There also remains a persistent perception by the public, as was the case in lockdown, that some people seem to be able to buck the system, while others are feeling the full extent of the law.