Hospital admission increase worries CMO

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): There are now 29 people admitted to either the Cayman Islands Hospital or Health City, six more than yesterday, as the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 grows. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said he was worried by the increase in elderly people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and urged the community to take precautions to slow its spread.

Across all three hospitals, 55 beds have been set aside for COVID-19 patients, but more than half of those beds are already being used, reducing the wiggle room health services have before regular services start to be impacted.

In a video message on Tuesday, Dr Lee said that 25 of the 29 people in hospital (86%) are unvaccinated.

More than half of the COVID patients currently admitted need help breathing. One is on a ventilator, another needs “respiratory assistance in the form of a mask with additional pressure support” and another 13 are being given additional oxygen, he said.

A resident from the Pines Retirement Home, where there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at the weekend, is among those who have been admitted to hospital.

Most of the 29 COVID patients are older people who, whether vaccinated or not, are more vulnerable to this coronavirus, and the community should be especially careful when visiting the elderly and those with additional health problems.

“With these groups of people, please remember to wear your masks, to avoid hugging them, keep to your hand hygiene and distancing when you can,” the CMO said, adding that if possible people should take a lateral flow test and make sure they are negative before visiting a vulnerable or elderly person.

He also urged people to wear masks properly, saying he had seen people in businesses not wearing masks properly and removing them to speak to people, which is exactly what people should not do because that is when the virus spreads most easily.

According to figures released on Tuesday morning one in 18 people in Cayman, or 4,047 individuals, are currently infected with the virus.

In a video message reviewing last week’s trends in coronavirus data, Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons revealed that between 14 and 20 November, there were 1,068 new positive cases of the virus, with a daily average of 153, which is down from over 200 during the previous week.

The average age of those being infected is 31, and Dr Simmons said that most cases are in people in the workforce, though six babies and 27 people over the age of 70 were infected last week. 66% of those infected were unvaccinated.

See video messages from Dr Lee and Dr Simmonds below on CIGTV: