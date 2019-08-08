Opposition challenges constitutional reform

Chris Saunders

(CNS): The official opposition is challenging government’s attempts at constitutional reform. MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) has written to the overseas territories minister in the UK, Lord Ahmad, asking him not to allow any changes to the Cayman Islands Constitution without a referendum. The opposition MLA appears to be supported by other members of the official opposition, even though one of them had been part of the delegation that went to the UK with the premier to ask for the changes.

Saunders has not indicated what he opposes in list of amendments that the UK has agreed to and has also said he does not oppose the principle of changing the document. However, he believes any change should have the consent of the people, which he said was the position taken by the PPM when it was in opposition.

He said it was “consistent with the position taken by then former Opposition Leader Hon. Kurt Tibbetts, Moses Kirkconnell, Arden McLean, Anthony Eden and Alden McLaughlin back in 2010 when they wrote the then premier, Hon. McKeeva Bush, opposing any changes to the Constitution without a referendum”.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean (EE) backed Saunders’ endeavour, saying in a press release that he was sorry his colleague had to take this step. “It goes to show that Premier McLaughlin’s hypocrisy knows no bounds and he would do anything to further his grip of power.” He also asked why was the premier afraid of people having a say on matters that impact their lives.

The release about the letter was circulated by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (NEW), who was part of the negotiating team, alongside former opposition leader Ezzard Miller (NS). Miller told CNS that he was puzzled by the current position of the official opposition. He explained that the changes that were agreed do not extend the premier’s powers and the idea that he was seeking a third term was never part of the subject areas that the government and the official opposition at that time supported.

Miller said it was very unlikely that the UK would have agreed to talks on constitutional changes if whatever was agreed had to be put to a referendum. He said the Constitution only stipulates a referendum if changes are such that they would lead Cayman to independence. He said that, given the existing relationship between the UK and Cayman, the Constitution is essentially the British government’s view of how Cayman should be run.

“In the end it’s their document,” he said, describing it as a handbook for governance. “But the Constitution should be a dynamic document,” he added, noting that the changes that have been agreed between the CIG and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office are important and ones that everyone supported.

The need for constitutional clarification on the issue of the UK’s power over local legislation was also supported by the independent Constitutional Commission.

Miller pointed out that not only was Suckoo involved in the talks throughout, but he had consulted with his colleagues over the issues on the table and reported back to them from London and afterwards.

However, he accused McLean of being reluctant to be involved in the process, saying the East End member had insisted he did not want to be involved in anything that would assist the premier in any way. But Miller said the rest of his former opposition colleagues were supportive of the changes that have been settled.

“I don’t object to a referendum; I simply don’t think that there is a need for one,” he said. “The UK agreed to the changes that have been proposed on the basis that they were supported by both the government and the opposition and the people they represent.”

However, Miller said that if the opposition leader and the official members do not support the changes, he challenged them to debate the issues and set out what they object to that has been agreed.

Although no official agreement has been settled, this is understood to largely relate to the UK’s own political turmoil, which has distracted the Foreign Office. The changes relate to the governor’s power to directly write legislation for Cayman and the power the UK has to deal with Cayman’s internal affairs.

The delegation travelled to London largely due to the passage of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering bill in the UK parliament, which included an amendment that required the British Overseas Territories to establish public beneficial ownership registers for offshore entities. This was seen by both sides of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly as overreach by the British.

McLaughlin invited the opposition to join in the request for constitutional talks and a set of amendments has now been agreed following their trip to the the UK.

