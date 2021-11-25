Coast guard reels in suspect cocaine smugglers

Interdiction on 21 Nov 2021 (Picture taken by RCIPS Air Operations Unit)

(CNS): Two unidentified men from Bodden Town have been remanded in custody after being charged with trafficking cocaine. One of the pair has also been charged with the possession of ammunition. The men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested by officers from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard on Sunday night following an interdiction at sea some 31 nautical miles off the south coast of Grand Cayman.

The boat that the men were on was intercepted with the help of the RCIPS helicopter at around 11pm. When officers boarded and searched the vessel they found an undisclosed number of packages believed to be cocaine. The two men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of cocaine and they along with the boat were taken to the main land.

On Tuesday, following further searches and investigations, the men were both charged with illicit trafficking and being concerned in the importation of cocaine under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The 31-year-old man was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the ammunition.