Murder charges dropped in Vic’s Bar killing

Crime scene at Vic’s Bar

(CNS): All of the charges against Ezekiel Nelson Carter (36) in relation to the murder of Wayne McLean at Vic’s Bar in July and the attempted murder of five other people have been dropped. On Thursday morning, prosecutor Greg Walcom appeared in Grand Court on behalf of the crown and revealed that, in light of new evidence received on Wednesday, they were dropping the case against Carter and entering a nolle prosequi, abandoning the prosecution of the George Town man.

In September Carter had pleaded not guilty to seven counts, including one of murder, five charges of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed gun. He had been due to stand trial next week.

However, the court ordered his release from HMP Northward on Thursday morning following the hearing, where Carter had appeared via Zoom. The court heard that the evidence leading to the decision was related to a specialist report from an orthopedic doctor. Walcom said this medical evidence meant that their was no realistic chance of a successful prosecution against Carter.

The evidence against him had been largely based on the video taken at the time of the mass shooting outside the George Town bar, where one of two gunmen involved is caught on film, though the man’s face is covered.

No one else has been charged over the killing of McLean or the attempts on the lives of five others.

The police have said that this murder was connected to another mass shooting in Martin Drive a week earlier, in which Mark Andre Ebanks (36) died at the scene and Eldon Charles Walton (55) died in hospital some time later.

Several people have been arrested in connection with this killing but so far the only charges relate to possession of a gun.