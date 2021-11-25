Suspect burglar and fugitive both land in court

(CNS): A George Town man was due in court Wednesday to answer burglary charges following his arrest at the weekend in relation to a break-in at a home on the West Bay Road. The 28-year-old man is accused of breaking into the home on 21 November and making off with electronics and a quantity of cash.

In a separate court case, the 44-year-old George Town man who was arrested Friday after an incident on Elgin Avenue, where he threatened police, has also been charged.

He is facing a list of crimes including threats to kill, resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon, as well as a number of traffic offences. He appeared in court Monday and was remanded in custody.