Second GTC shooting victim dies

Eldon Charles Walton (from social media)

(CNS): Eldon Charles Walton, one of the victims in the Martin Drive shooting on 1 July, has died. Police confirmed that the 55-year-old George Town man was receiving treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital when he passed away suddenly Friday morning. While no one has yet been charged with murder in relation to either the Martin Drive or the Vic’s Bar killings, police have charged a 35-year-old man from George Town with possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the Martin Drive case. He was recently arrested for attempted murder in connection with a home invasion in West Bay in June and has now been linked to the George Town killing.

The man, who has not yet been named, was arrested on 9 July in relation to the aggravated burglary in Adonis Drive on 26 June, when the victim was reportedly shot in the chest. Police said he was later arrested over a gun used in the Martin Drive case. He was charged today, Friday 16 July and is due to appear in court later today, police said Friday morning.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the murder at Vic’s Bar one week ago, on 9 July is being widely circulated. In the disturbing footage the gunman, with his faced completely covered, is clearly seen firing multiple shots into the bar as people fell through the bar room door as they tried to escape the killer.

The RCIPS investigations into the shootings continue and officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, especially anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Martin Drive and Ms Frances Street at around 11:00pm on Thursday, 1 July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.