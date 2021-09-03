Carter denies Vic’s bar killing

Crime scene at Vic’s Bar

(CNS): Ezekiel Carter (36) from George Town pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder, five charges of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed gun when he appeared in Grand Court Friday via video link from HMP Northward. Carter is accused of being one of two men involved in a mass shooting at Vic’s bar in the early morning hours of 9 July, when Wayne McLean was shot dead, Matthew Whittaker was critically injured and four others were wounded.

Carter is alleged to be the masked gunman caught on CCTV who opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon into the bar, but the local man emphatically denied all of the charges. Although the crown alleges that a second shooter was involved in the murder and other violence, no one else has been charged in the case.

The incident in which McLean lost his life and the other five people were injured was one of several incidents of alarming gun violence that took place in Grand Cayman this summer that police believe was gang related.

A trial date has been set for 29 November.