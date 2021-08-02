Legal exec acquitted in corruption case

(CNS): An 18-year veteran of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was acquitted on Friday of one count of breach of trust after a seven-week trial. Evita Ann Dixon (38) had worked as a legal executive in the legal department and the ODPP for almost two decades but was accused in 2019 of trying to hide a file that related to the arrest of her son for possession of ganja. But it took a jury of four men and two women less than three hours to find her not guilty.

Dixon had denied the accusation from the moment she was accused and throughout a long drawn out anti-corruption investigation. She continued to deny it through the trial, in which she said she believed she had been set up in order to get rid of her.

During the course of the trial testimony was given about the change in atmosphere at the office after the former DPP, Cheryll Richards, left to become a Grand Court judge and Patrick Moran, her deputy, was appointed as the director. A number of witnesses, including Dixon, spoke about the emergence of racial discrimination in the office between some white prosecutors and the local and Caribbean staff. The jurors heard that an audit had been ordered in the office earlier this year following an allegation made by a prosecutor based on that discrimination.

Shortly after that audit was ordered, Moran resigned. The governor’s office released a statement on Friday confirming that Governor Martyn Roper had ordered this audit, which he said was in “response to a serious allegation of perceived racial discrimination”. He said the Government’s Internal Audit Service (IAS) had undertaken “a full and immediate investigation” at his request.

“The IAS has completed its work and concluded that there was no evidence to substantiate the complainant’s perception of racial bias,” Roper said. “I have accepted this finding. However, the IAS report made a number of performance management recommendations to strengthen the management of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which I have also accepted. The civil service has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination, bullying or harassment and remains committed to investigating all such allegations. Ensuring that all employees are treated fairly is at the core of our civil service values.”

However, during the course of the trial several witnesses under oath repeated those allegations, including crown prosecutors. CNS has contacted the governor’s office in regard to this clear contradiction, given that the allegations were made in open court during sworn testimony by lawyers employed by the government to prosecute crime, and we are awaiting a response.

The audit became an issue in the case after pressure was applied by Dixon’s legal team before the trial proceedings began, which delayed the start by two weeks. The defence team was led by Courtenay Griffiths QC, who was instructed by Amelia Fosuhene from the local firm Brady Law Cayman. Given the potential conflict for the ODPP, as several prosecutors were called as witnesses for both the crown and the defence, Rory Field, a barrister from the UK, was brought in to prosecute the case.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson stated Friday that the audit had somehow been prematurely reported on in the media, despite its part in the trial and the fact that it was raised in open court. He said it was “unfortunate that these allegations appeared in the media before they were properly investigated”. However, it was government that had failed to disclose the existence of the audit or the complaints that had been made about the issue of racial bias.

Manderson also stated that any civil servant who had concerns about how they are being treated in the workplace was encouraged to raise them with him, their line manager, their chief officer, or the governor. “All concerns will be treated fairly and with the utmost seriousness, as they were in this case,” he added.

Dixon was accused of doctoring the computer system and hiding a file that related to her teenage son for a charge of consumption and possession of a small amount of ganja. She had denied the allegation during an internal investigation, but Moran nevertheless passed the case on to the Anti-Corruption Commission, which resulted in a long and protracted serious investigation.