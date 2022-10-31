Suspect charged for pointing gun at police

(CNS): A driver who pointed a gun at a police officer as he fled the scene of a road crash in Prospect in September has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to commit a crime, namely causing harassment, alarm or distress as well as a number of driving offences. The 30-year-old man was tracked down by police and arrested on Thursday before being charged. He was expected in court Monday. The man had been involved in a collision with one other vehicle in which the other driver was injured.

When officers began looking for the missing driver, they located a man fitting his description. But when the unarmed officer stopped the man, the driver pointed a gun at the police officer, who retreated for his own safety.