Good governance and the Cayman Islands prosecution service
Aristophanes Duckpond writes: The recently announced departure of the current director of public prosecutions (DPP) and the imminent appointment of a new DPP both highlight the need for transformative positive change within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and creates an opportunity for such change. The struggles and apparent deficiencies within the ODPP have been highlighted by media reports for years. I am not aware of any remediation efforts in that regard apart from one external review years ago. I am aware, as a result of a bit of research over the past few days, that easily implemented remedies exist.
At the core of those proven remedies are: 1) appropriate constraints, 2) clear standards including an obligation to consider the interests of the community and the victims of crime, 3) transparency and oversight, as well as 4. strict accountability.
Appropriate Constraints:
Most developed Commonwealth countries have implemented prescriptive standards, accountability metrics and functional democratic oversight in order to ensure transparency and accountability with respect to the use of power by those entrusted with it. For the most part, we have those protective elements built into our Constitution, Cayman Islands legislation, and the common law. However, there is one notable exception.
Our Constitution grants essentially unfettered discretionary power to one public sector employee, specifically the DPP. That power is functionally unique, not only in the context of the Cayman Islands, but also in the context of developed Commonwealth countries.
Section 57(6) of the Cayman Islands Constitution provides: “In the exercise of the powers conferred on him or her by this section, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.”
It is entirely appropriate that our Constitution aims to ensure that prosecutorial decisions taken by the ODPP are insulated from corrupting interference, both internal and external. However, it cannot have been intended that such insulation would obviate transparency and place the ODPP beyond any level of democratic oversight and accountability that is consistent with good governance and the rule of law. There are other appropriate constraints that ought to delineate the relationship between the people of Cayman and the ODPP.
Unlike the prosecution services in Commonwealth countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, there is no formal prosecutor’s code of conduct or set of published prescriptive prosecutorial standards on which the people of Cayman can rely.
Here is an example of the type of Code of Conduct that ought to bind the ODPP: The Code for Crown Prosecutors (UK)
Unlike the judges who administer justice in Cayman Islands courts, neither the Oaths Law nor the Constitution require the DPP or any prosecutor to swear an oath or affirm that she or he will “do right to all manner of people according to the law without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”.
Obligation to consider community and the victims of crime:
There is no codified obligation for the ODPP to consider what is best for the people of Cayman. The ODPP is permitted to decide to prosecute or not on the basis of what is desirable from the perspective of the prosecutor.
There is, at present, no statutory obligation for the ODPP to consider the impact of crimes on the victims of such crimes, no obligation to even communicate with victims of crimes, and no obligation to seek to obtain or produce victim impact statements to the courts. Here are examples of the type of victim related standards that ought to bind the ODPP:
- The Prosecutors’ Pledge (UK)
- Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth
- Prosecution Guidelines (New Zealand)
Transparency and Oversight
There are a number of elements contributing to the current lack of transparency and effective oversight. Unlike virtually every other public servant in Cayman acting in an administrative, judicial or quasi-judicial capacity, in practice prosecutors in the ODPP are not required by any statute or code to record any reasons for any prosecutorial decisions taken, or to provide that reasoning for purposes of any form of independent quality control or professional standards monitoring. That provides a perfect environment for arbitrary decisions.
Here is an example of a Commonwealth jurisdiction’s requirement for recorded reasons for prosecutorial decisions: Public Prosecution Service of Canada: Decision to prosecute
Unlike other prosecution services in developed Commonwealth countries, our prosecution service publishes no meaningful statistics relating to the cases they handle, no statistics on the efficacy of case management, no statistics on how many people are charged with offences, no statistics on how many convictions are secured, no statistics on how many cases are dropped after charge and before trial, and no statistics on how many criminals are permitted to plead to lesser offences because of resource constraints, or in order to avoid the tedium of actually taking a criminal prosecution to trial, or for any other reason.
Here is an example of a Commonwealth jurisdiction that publishes readily accessible prosecution statistics: Prosecution and Conviction Statistics (Northern Ireland)
Equally important, there is no system of regular independent professional standards audits of the ODPP conducted by outside experts to determine whether or not the ODPP conforms to the highest standards and best practices for prosecution services.
Accountability:
In the absence of performance data, prescriptive standards and effective audits of professional prosecutorial performance, neither Parliament nor the public has any way of telling whether either prosecutorial excellence or prosecutorial malpractice occurs once per decade, once per year, once per day, or never.
Cayman does not even have a statutory, or code of conduct based, complaints process with respect to perceived irregularities in the operation of the ODPP.
Judges may from time to time observe and comment when unwarranted and otherwise botched prosecutions are brought to trial, but I suspect that neither Parliament nor the public are aware of the extent of such problems.
There are also potential issues regarding criminal cases that ought to be prosecuted, but are not. These cases are not seen by our judiciary or anyone outside the ODPP, with the possible exception of the police. Specifically, the ODPP makes prosecute/do not prosecute decisions on the case files presented to them by the police. However, there are no publicly available records in this regard. Neither is there any auditable trail of why cases do not go forward for prosecution. The absence of both public information and independent audits inevitably fosters distrust and assumptions of bias in the prosecution process.
Public trust is also undermined by the absence of any system of regular independent professional standards audits capable of 1) exposing problems as well area areas of excellence in our prosecution service, and 2) acknowledging excellence and recommending improvements where required.
Further, the Cayman Islands prosecution service is essentially un-auditable on a ‘value for money’ basis. There is no information published by the ODPP or any other entity that might permit our auditor general, Parliament or the public to assess whether the public gets value for money from the ODPP.
Australia is an example of a jurisdiction that has an effective formal performance audit process in relation to its prosecution service: Case Management by the Office of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions
Particularly troubling to me is the apparent absence of effective Parliamentary oversight of how our money is spent by the ODPP. With each new budget, our legislators are presented with a significant budget request detached from historical ‘value for money’ information and devoid of any meaningful performance metrics related to the requested funds. (To see an example of what appears to be ineffectual legislative scrutiny in action in relation to our ODPP, one need only watch the questioning of the DPP recorded on the CIGTV YouTube channel for 22 November 2019.)
Who is best placed to implement the required change?
As a first step, His Excellency the Governor and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission ought to establish, as a condition of appointment, that candidates for the role of DPP must commit to: 1) publishing a formal code of prosecutorial standards and performance metrics, 2) ensuring transparency, independent professional audits and accountability within the ODPP, and 3) ensuring that the victims of crime are considered in, and made aware of, all prosecutorial decisions.
As a second step, there are a number of things that whoever is appointed as the new DPP ought to do to rectify the current lack of standards, transparency, oversight and accountability. These include:
- Creating, publishing and enforcing a formal code of practice for prosecutors. Ideally, the creation of this would be delegated to a completely independent outside expert familiar with the design and implementation of such codes of practice in Commonwealth jurisdictions that have the highest prosecutorial standards.
- Requiring all attorneys working within the ODPP to formally record the reasoning underlying all prosecutorial and administrative decisions taken. These decisions should be recorded in an appropriately designed format and database so as to provide a basis for efficient internal and external audit, and a basis for ensuring accountability.
- Establishing a system of biennial external professional standards audits conducted by qualified and experienced examiners from Commonwealth jurisdictions with exemplary prosecution systems. These recurrent audits should be: i) designed to assess the quality of all prosecutorial and expenditure decisions made within the ODPP, ii) tasked with making recommendations for improvements, and iii) required to assess and record the ODPP’s implementation of required improvements identified in previous audits. Each audit’s findings should be made available to our Parliament, our auditor general and the public within 90 days of completion.
- Establishing a system of publicly available semi-annual internal work-flow and decision-making audits and reports setting out statistical information that would allow the DPP, Parliament and the public to adequately assess the workings of the ODPP, the value for money achieved by the ODPP, and the rectification of problems identified by previous internal and external audits.
There are also things that may need to be done by our Parliament, including legislating to rectify the problems set out in the paragraphs above, if the next DPP is unwilling or unable to implement them in a very timely manner. In some Commonwealth countries this has been achieved by the passage of a ‘Director of Public Prosecutions Act’ or similarly named legislation. Such legislation ought to mandate the implementation of a code of conduct, require the prosecution service to act and decide in the interests of the community and without unfairness or bias, mandate transparency, oversight and accountability, and oblige the prosecution service to listen to and give voice on behalf of the victims of crime.
Here is an example of such legislation: Director of Public Prosecutions Act (Canada)
It is time for change.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
All seems very sensible. Probably explains why it has not been done up to now.
Time for the Governor to step up AND time for our new government to step up and sort this out.
Good points.
Why is there no complaints process for the DPP?
There are clear Constitutional complaints processes for judges who are also appointed by the Governor so it seems inappropriate that there is not some similar process for the DPP and attorneys working under the DPP.
If you look on the ODPP website you will find a few statistics – most recent is from 2014 in relation to Grand Court cases. Says a lot.
Like the idea of recording attorney performance data and any new DPP interested in doing the job properly would want that too. Without it it will be impossible to get rid of incompetence.
It’s ironic that the man who has just been removed was the one most likely to have implemented any of this …
The biggest problem facing the ODPP right now is chronic underfunding. There are multiple cases being struck out because the prosecution simply don’t have the resources to run them properly – especially as regards disclosure.
The ODPP gets a large budget allocation from Parliament, essentially everything that is asked for.
Under-competence, under-skilled, under-funding and under-many-other things should be subjected to a serious external review ASAP with appropriate fixes also applied ASAP.
If each attorney in the ODOPP can be required to keep records that show their individual performance that would go a long way to providing what is required to get rid of the incompetent ones.
One thing that should be added to the list is to fix the ODPP’s failure to seek deportation orders. As far as I can tell from CNS and other local media for some reason prosecution attorneys are not routinely requesting deportation orders as part of the sentencing of all convicted foreign criminals. That failure has too often permitted foreign criminals and their criminal activities to remain among us. That must end.
Excellent.
However, I suspect that those who remain after Mr. Moran leaves will oppose all of the changes recommended in this Viewpoint.
Only some of them.
All I know is that from an outsider standpoint the ODPP is a hot incompetent mess. Can’t get convictions to save their lives. Charges are often dropped because of mistakes made by the Crown. 1) ODPP should review hiring practices to ensure those who are hired are qualified and experienced and 2) Mr Moran as head of the ODPP had improved nothing.
I heard most of them are on work permits too. Anything to stay in Cayman, sadly.
!.00pm A lot of the problems lie with the police, the DPP cannot prosecute if the police have lost evidence, do not show up for trial, or fail to take the basic steps in criminal investigations.
If that is the case then appropriate audit records should be kept for every single instance. As a next step every six months audit results of police and prosecution screwups should be published for the public to see. That is the only way our criminal justice system will improve.
Mr. Governor you have the right timing to seize a thorough review of the DPP. Those that are in there for too long needs to be transferred to another department. They have established themselves and most likely are the culprits.
Racism card is hogwash, as the party accused of it has a partner of color. Absolute nonsense.
Cayman does not need any more Canadian overlords with their liberal views plus their own cliques running the Judiciary, DPP’s office or legal affairs. The have taken over construction, accounting and everything else. They show no respect for Caymanians and the culture. Beware of wolves in sheep clothing.
True. But preferable to the wolves in wolves clothing.
Yeah, always have to worry about overlords with liberal views 😉 And the Canadian ones are the worse – Canadians are of course famous for how rude and oppressive they are.
1.54pm and Caymanians are never rude, oppressive, or xenophobic?.
troll
Hopefully there are no 11th generation Caymanians borne by you.
But will we find out the true full reason he resigned??
Would love to be a fly on the wall during the exit interview (that probably won’t happen).
We should be told if not the governor should use this time to make changes with the help from Mr. Moran as we need to clean house too many Jamaicans,and Trinidadians in my opinion this alone is concerning, I hope his job is not past on to a Jamaican but a British person am not a expat-nor do I condom any hate against no nationalities DPP needs urgent addressing by Independent committee, No Jamaicans to investigated. sad.
We all know what this is and those behind this? We know this because it has been done before. Its so sad we have a governor with no balls whatsoever! Jamaicans should never have the type of control over our law enforcement and judicial Branches or any other nationality as a matter fact. I say this We could not do this in there countries. This is the height of disrespect towards Cayman. Give Mr Moran back his job Mr Roper! Caymanians we need to mobilize against this now because if they are allowed to get away with this they will continue with this onslaught against Cayman until we become Mr Moran.