Good governance and the Cayman Islands prosecution service

Aristophanes Duckpond writes: The recently announced departure of the current director of public prosecutions (DPP) and the imminent appointment of a new DPP both highlight the need for transformative positive change within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and creates an opportunity for such change. The struggles and apparent deficiencies within the ODPP have been highlighted by media reports for years. I am not aware of any remediation efforts in that regard apart from one external review years ago. I am aware, as a result of a bit of research over the past few days, that easily implemented remedies exist.

At the core of those proven remedies are: 1) appropriate constraints, 2) clear standards including an obligation to consider the interests of the community and the victims of crime, 3) transparency and oversight, as well as 4. strict accountability.

Appropriate Constraints:

Most developed Commonwealth countries have implemented prescriptive standards, accountability metrics and functional democratic oversight in order to ensure transparency and accountability with respect to the use of power by those entrusted with it. For the most part, we have those protective elements built into our Constitution, Cayman Islands legislation, and the common law. However, there is one notable exception.

Our Constitution grants essentially unfettered discretionary power to one public sector employee, specifically the DPP. That power is functionally unique, not only in the context of the Cayman Islands, but also in the context of developed Commonwealth countries.

Section 57(6) of the Cayman Islands Constitution provides: “In the exercise of the powers conferred on him or her by this section, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.”

It is entirely appropriate that our Constitution aims to ensure that prosecutorial decisions taken by the ODPP are insulated from corrupting interference, both internal and external. However, it cannot have been intended that such insulation would obviate transparency and place the ODPP beyond any level of democratic oversight and accountability that is consistent with good governance and the rule of law. There are other appropriate constraints that ought to delineate the relationship between the people of Cayman and the ODPP.

Unlike the prosecution services in Commonwealth countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, there is no formal prosecutor’s code of conduct or set of published prescriptive prosecutorial standards on which the people of Cayman can rely.

Here is an example of the type of Code of Conduct that ought to bind the ODPP: The Code for Crown Prosecutors (UK)

Unlike the judges who administer justice in Cayman Islands courts, neither the Oaths Law nor the Constitution require the DPP or any prosecutor to swear an oath or affirm that she or he will “do right to all manner of people according to the law without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”.

Obligation to consider community and the victims of crime:

There is no codified obligation for the ODPP to consider what is best for the people of Cayman. The ODPP is permitted to decide to prosecute or not on the basis of what is desirable from the perspective of the prosecutor.

There is, at present, no statutory obligation for the ODPP to consider the impact of crimes on the victims of such crimes, no obligation to even communicate with victims of crimes, and no obligation to seek to obtain or produce victim impact statements to the courts. Here are examples of the type of victim related standards that ought to bind the ODPP:

Transparency and Oversight

There are a number of elements contributing to the current lack of transparency and effective oversight. Unlike virtually every other public servant in Cayman acting in an administrative, judicial or quasi-judicial capacity, in practice prosecutors in the ODPP are not required by any statute or code to record any reasons for any prosecutorial decisions taken, or to provide that reasoning for purposes of any form of independent quality control or professional standards monitoring. That provides a perfect environment for arbitrary decisions.

Here is an example of a Commonwealth jurisdiction’s requirement for recorded reasons for prosecutorial decisions: Public Prosecution Service of Canada: Decision to prosecute

Unlike other prosecution services in developed Commonwealth countries, our prosecution service publishes no meaningful statistics relating to the cases they handle, no statistics on the efficacy of case management, no statistics on how many people are charged with offences, no statistics on how many convictions are secured, no statistics on how many cases are dropped after charge and before trial, and no statistics on how many criminals are permitted to plead to lesser offences because of resource constraints, or in order to avoid the tedium of actually taking a criminal prosecution to trial, or for any other reason.

Here is an example of a Commonwealth jurisdiction that publishes readily accessible prosecution statistics: Prosecution and Conviction Statistics (Northern Ireland)

Equally important, there is no system of regular independent professional standards audits of the ODPP conducted by outside experts to determine whether or not the ODPP conforms to the highest standards and best practices for prosecution services.

Accountability:

In the absence of performance data, prescriptive standards and effective audits of professional prosecutorial performance, neither Parliament nor the public has any way of telling whether either prosecutorial excellence or prosecutorial malpractice occurs once per decade, once per year, once per day, or never.

Cayman does not even have a statutory, or code of conduct based, complaints process with respect to perceived irregularities in the operation of the ODPP.

Judges may from time to time observe and comment when unwarranted and otherwise botched prosecutions are brought to trial, but I suspect that neither Parliament nor the public are aware of the extent of such problems.

There are also potential issues regarding criminal cases that ought to be prosecuted, but are not. These cases are not seen by our judiciary or anyone outside the ODPP, with the possible exception of the police. Specifically, the ODPP makes prosecute/do not prosecute decisions on the case files presented to them by the police. However, there are no publicly available records in this regard. Neither is there any auditable trail of why cases do not go forward for prosecution. The absence of both public information and independent audits inevitably fosters distrust and assumptions of bias in the prosecution process.

Public trust is also undermined by the absence of any system of regular independent professional standards audits capable of 1) exposing problems as well area areas of excellence in our prosecution service, and 2) acknowledging excellence and recommending improvements where required.

Further, the Cayman Islands prosecution service is essentially un-auditable on a ‘value for money’ basis. There is no information published by the ODPP or any other entity that might permit our auditor general, Parliament or the public to assess whether the public gets value for money from the ODPP.

Australia is an example of a jurisdiction that has an effective formal performance audit process in relation to its prosecution service: Case Management by the Office of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions

Particularly troubling to me is the apparent absence of effective Parliamentary oversight of how our money is spent by the ODPP. With each new budget, our legislators are presented with a significant budget request detached from historical ‘value for money’ information and devoid of any meaningful performance metrics related to the requested funds. (To see an example of what appears to be ineffectual legislative scrutiny in action in relation to our ODPP, one need only watch the questioning of the DPP recorded on the CIGTV YouTube channel for 22 November 2019.)

Who is best placed to implement the required change?

As a first step, His Excellency the Governor and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission ought to establish, as a condition of appointment, that candidates for the role of DPP must commit to: 1) publishing a formal code of prosecutorial standards and performance metrics, 2) ensuring transparency, independent professional audits and accountability within the ODPP, and 3) ensuring that the victims of crime are considered in, and made aware of, all prosecutorial decisions.

As a second step, there are a number of things that whoever is appointed as the new DPP ought to do to rectify the current lack of standards, transparency, oversight and accountability. These include:

Creating, publishing and enforcing a formal code of practice for prosecutors. Ideally, the creation of this would be delegated to a completely independent outside expert familiar with the design and implementation of such codes of practice in Commonwealth jurisdictions that have the highest prosecutorial standards.

Requiring all attorneys working within the ODPP to formally record the reasoning underlying all prosecutorial and administrative decisions taken. These decisions should be recorded in an appropriately designed format and database so as to provide a basis for efficient internal and external audit, and a basis for ensuring accountability.

Establishing a system of biennial external professional standards audits conducted by qualified and experienced examiners from Commonwealth jurisdictions with exemplary prosecution systems. These recurrent audits should be: i) designed to assess the quality of all prosecutorial and expenditure decisions made within the ODPP, ii) tasked with making recommendations for improvements, and iii) required to assess and record the ODPP’s implementation of required improvements identified in previous audits. Each audit’s findings should be made available to our Parliament, our auditor general and the public within 90 days of completion.

Establishing a system of publicly available semi-annual internal work-flow and decision-making audits and reports setting out statistical information that would allow the DPP, Parliament and the public to adequately assess the workings of the ODPP, the value for money achieved by the ODPP, and the rectification of problems identified by previous internal and external audits.

There are also things that may need to be done by our Parliament, including legislating to rectify the problems set out in the paragraphs above, if the next DPP is unwilling or unable to implement them in a very timely manner. In some Commonwealth countries this has been achieved by the passage of a ‘Director of Public Prosecutions Act’ or similarly named legislation. Such legislation ought to mandate the implementation of a code of conduct, require the prosecution service to act and decide in the interests of the community and without unfairness or bias, mandate transparency, oversight and accountability, and oblige the prosecution service to listen to and give voice on behalf of the victims of crime.

Here is an example of such legislation: Director of Public Prosecutions Act (Canada)

It is time for change.