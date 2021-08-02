Panton: Cayman all the better for its LGBTQ people

Noel Cayasso-Smith organised the Pride Parade

The Cayman Islands first Pride Parade

Pride Parade (Photo courtesy of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation)

Barbara Conolly MP (left), Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martyn Roper join the Pride Parade

Governor Martyn Roper delivers his address after the Pride Parade

(CNS): At the first Cayman Pride Parade on Saturday, Premier Wayne Panton stressed the importance of equality and inclusion, as he became the first leader of the Cayman Islands to offer his public and wholehearted support to the LGBTQ community. Panton said it was an “incredible day”, not just for them but for the whole country, which was much better for having its LGBTQ community.

He recalled how he had been the lone political voice when he first spoke out in support of the community as a minister some six years ago and said there were consequences. “But I was driven by one fundamental belief, that every single person deserves the right… to be who they were born to be,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Panton told the audience that the historic day was a reflection of “tolerance, acceptance and recognition, for we are all human beings and we should love each other”. He said that loving and caring about each other was what life and politics was all about. As he spoke about the significance of the day, he said he had previously known it would be the young people of Cayman who would lead the way from intolerance and respect the rights of the LGBT community.

“I see so many young people here today doing just that,” he said. “So, thank you all very much, thank you for being a part of the solution, thank you for standing up for your rights, thank you for being wonderful, amazing human beings and I am just so proud to be here with you today. God bless you all! You are loved and Cayman is all the better to have you here,” he said over the cheers of the crowd.

Panton also thanked all those who took part in the parade for getting vaccinated, as that showed that the LGBTQ community cared about everyone else.

Governor Martyn Roper, who also took part in the parade, said he, too, believed it was a historic day, as he gave credit to Noel Cayasso-Smith, the founder of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, for organising the event.

“This event today is a step in the right direction,” Roper said. “On LGBTQ+ rights we still have a way to go but we are making progress step by step.” He said he thought that the Civil Partnership Law, which gives same-sex couple legal rights, paved the way for events like the Pride Parade.

The governor said that Panton’s presence sent a huge signal about this government’s approach to this issue, and noted that Barbara Conolly was there representing the opposition. He also gave a shout out to Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush, who have been role models in their fight for their right to marry, and their journey continues.

Addressing the crowd, Cayasso-Smith said he was so pleased that the governor, government and opposition were there to support the fight for equality and acceptance. He said it had been a long road but people needed to be identified for their humanity and not their sexuality.

He said that the success of the event would secure future annual Pride events, as he thanked everyone who took part for making it possible.

The RCIPS confirmed that the parade was a great success and went off without a hitch, with no demonstrations against the event.