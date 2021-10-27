Barkers hotel refused over set backs

Barkers Beach Hotel site in West Bay

(CNS) The Central Planning Authority refused permission for a 5-storey boutique hotel close to Barkers Beach in West Bay as a result of technical setback issues, according to the minutes from the CPA meeting on 29 September, which have now been published. The refusal was not based on the concerns of a formal objector, which reflected the view of several local residents that such a project could put the much loved area at risk.

With modifications to the plans, a re-application would likely be approved. If not, without any significant changes to the planning law, it is only a matter of time before the largely unspoiled coastline by Barkers falls prey to the bulldozers.

The CPA refused this particular CI$118 million proposal by the Coe Group because it did not comply with the high water mark setback and the developers “failed to demonstrate that the Authority should allow lesser setbacks”, the minutes stated. “The Authority does not agree with the applicant’s stated reasons for the deficient setbacks and notes that no reasons were provided for the deficient high water mark setback for the pool and gazebos.”

The CPA said the minimum required side and front setbacks were also inadequate, and the board rejected the applicant’s suggestion that an existing public right-of-way on a separate parcel of land could contribute to the required setback.

But the CPA made no mention of the detailed concerns raised by a formal objector, which reflected the opinion of many in the wider community in West Bay, about setting a precedent for 5-storey buildings so close to Barkers National Park. There are also real fears about the impact that unchecked development in this part of the district will have on future property prices.

Meanwhile, according to the minutes, another controversial application to clear land by mechanical means in the absence of a planning application was adjourned to invite the applicant to appear before the CPA at a future date.

The DoE had advised the CPA to turn down the application by Anthony Powell to clear two separate pieces of land in East End consisting of primary habitat including dry forest, woodland, shrubland and seasonally flooded mangrove, given the speculative nature of the application.