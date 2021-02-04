Violent assault case remains stalled

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): More than two years after Jeffery Powery (33) was first charged with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault on his mother at her home in West Bay, the case remains stalled for a catalogue of legal reasons.

Powery admitted the violent attack, which happened in December 2018 , when he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent 18 months ago. However, he has not been sentenced.

Problems with psychiatric reports and now with the issue of Powery’s plea have continued to drag the case out. Powery appeared in Grand Court for a sentencing hearing last week but the case was unable to progress as he is now seeking a change to his admissions. He has also instructed a new lawyer.

Jolene Powery was found unconscious on the floor of her home on North West Point the day after she had been brutally beaten. Her neighbours raised the alarm but she remained in a coma for many months after the incident.