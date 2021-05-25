Sentences stick for ganja smugglers

Ganja packages recovered by the RCIPS on 12 March

(CNS): The Court of Appeal has upheld the sentences handed down last year to three Jamaican men who were caught in drug canoe attempting to smuggle over 670lbs of ganja into the Cayman Islands. All three men had admitted the charges but argued that the jail time they received was too long. Linton Nypole Pillarchie, who was convicted for the second time of smuggling ganja into Cayman, was given just over six years. Geranimo Antonio Vaughans and Jerry Barrows Cranston, who were both convicted for the first time, got 51 months each.

All three men claimed that they had not been given due credit for their guilty pleas and that the judge had made too much of aggravating factors while ignoring mitigating ones.

But the appeal court disagreed. In the ruling published just a few days ago following an appeal last month, the three judges said that Justice Cheryll Richards, the presiding judge, was not obligated to give the men the maximum 33% discount on their jail terms because of their admissions, especially given the fact that the men were caught virtually red-handed by the police some 30 miles off the coast of East End. As well as dumping the ganja into the ocean, they also threw their phones in the water to prevent those higher up the chain from being identified.

The court also noted that previous debates on how much credit a judge can give in these cases has been definitively settled in the latest sentencing guidelines.

“It enables, where the prosecution case is overwhelming, the judge, in the exercise of his or her discretion, to reduce the reduction for pleas of guilty from one third to a lesser amount, having regard to the facts of the particular case. As is characteristic of this learned judge, she carefully analysed the facts in this case, and explained why she restricted the discount to 20 percent. That is something she was perfectly entitled to do,” the appeal judges stated.

They also took a dim view of arguments advanced for the men by their attorney that insufficient account of the mitigating features was given while too much was made of the aggravating features of the case, in particular Pillarchie’s previous conviction for the same crime when he was caught trying to smuggle over 430lbs of ganja in 2017 into the Cayman Islands.

“We do not agree,” the judges stated in response to the lawyers position. “These were matters entirely within the discretion of the judge. We have no doubt that the similar previous convictions of Linton Pillarchie were a significantly aggravating feature,” the appeal court found as it upheld all three sentences.

Pillarchie had been sentenced to more than three years for that offence and so had been released in 2019, but he was back in Cayman waters within a year with a significant haul of ganja. At the time of his arrest on this second occasion, Pillarchie said he knew that what he was doing was wrong, but things were hard in Jamaica. He was paid 100,000 Jamaican dollars (appx CI$559) and had been expecting another $300,000 on his return.