Target shifts to 10-day isolation

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he wants to see 90% of the over 60s vaccinated before any changes are made to the quarantine regime and the phased re-opening of the border. McLaughlin said the target had been revised and when most of the elderly have had both shots, the isolation time will be reduced to 10 days for travellers who are vaccinated and test negative on arrival.

Plans to allow travellers and visitors to come to Cayman without needing to isolate at all, provided they had received both shots of an approved vaccine and had a pre- and on-arrival negative test, have been scrapped, the premier revealed at Thursday’s press briefing.

Instead, once the remaining 2,300 or so of the resident over 60s have been given both shots, people living here who need to travel and visitors who are given permission to come to Cayman will be able to cut the quarantine stay by four days.

McLaughlin accepted that this was not going to be much help to the tourism sector but he said the uncertainty over the more infectious variants of COVID-19, especially in the USA and UK, were fueling a constantly “moving landscape”, with things changing daily.

Stressing the need to be safe, McLaughlin said that, in the same way Cayman had gradually emerged from lockdown, it would make changes to the quarantine regime and the opening of the borders. He said that he expected the vaccination target for the elderly to be hit by the end of this month, which was when he hoped that the quarantine period would be reduced for those who qualify. However, people who have not been vaccinated or who are traveling with children will still need to isolate for the full two weeks.

He said that further changes would now depend on the data that emerges relating to the virus variants, the efficacy of the vaccines against them and a significant drop in the levels of infection and spread, especially in the countries where most of Cayman’s visitors come from.

With tourism now expected to be largely dormant until the high season, the government has confirmed the anticipated increase in the tourism stipend to $1,500 per month, and has now said it will extend small business grants to those who applied and were denied. The health minister also confirmed that those in the sector in need of health insurance would have their premiums covered from March until the end of June.

The press briefing covered a wide range of issues. It included the finance minister’s report that the deficit for last year was far smaller than had been anticipated and that government has money in the bank to cover it and these new payments without yet resorting to the $350 million line of credit.

Among other issues, the premier confirmed that government is not planning another meeting of Parliament and it will not call a special meeting to deal with the motion against Speaker McKeeva Bush.

