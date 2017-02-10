Gun seized as cops round up suspects

(CNS): The police have arrested another West Bay couple over the shooting outside the Fete nightclub last weekend during an operation at a house in the district Friday morning, where a third Jamaican man was also arrested and a gun seized. Police said this was the fourth firearm they have taken off the streets this year, less than six weeks in. But it is not clear if the weapon found during the raid, where officers were looking for a man and a woman believed to be involved in the shooting, was the gun used on Saturday 4 February outside the club.

Police confirmed that they have arrested a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from West Bay on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. The 20-year-old man from Jamaica has been arrested on possession of an unlicensed firearm. An RCIPS spokesperson was unable to confirm that the gun seized was linked to the shooting.

Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said there was a very active and thorough police investigation underway that has now netted four people who are believed to have been involved in the violence that took place outside the club on the West Bay Road in the heart of the Seven Mile Beach tourist district.

“A search of the residence of two of these individuals this morning recovered a firearm,” Walton said “This is the fourth firearm officers have taken off the street already this year.”

Walton said that as well as working hard to round up the suspects, the police will maintain an increased presence and visibility in and around liquor-licensed establishments during the peak hours this weekend to reassure the community.

“People should feel comfortable to go out and enjoy themselves,” the deputy commissioner said. “We are doing everything within our power to ensure a safe and secure environment for night-time entertainment and activities on weekends. We always need the public to work with us in this effort. If you see something we need to know, call us.”

Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the shooting on Thursday. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as assault causing grievous bodily harm. The 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing aggravated bodily harm. No one has yet been charged.

During the incident one man was shot and wounded while a second was said to have been hit with a gun. Both men were treated in hospital but have since been released.

Anyone with information should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

