Max 8 aircraft are safe, say local pilots

CAL Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

(CNS): The Cayman Airline Pilots Association (CAPA) has endorsed the return of Cayman Airway Ltd’s Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to the skies. The CAPA said the changes made during the time they have been grounded make it a very different aircraft. With the significant safety enhancements and scrutiny of this aircraft, they believe it is now the safest in the world.

And as CAL pilots undergo more training than required under international regulations, their association said the travelling public can rest assured that it is safe to get on board these planes.

Cayman Airways is about to place the Max 8s back in service following clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), and in advance of that CAPA released a statement telling the public they believe the planes are now safe and that the pilots have maintained the training levels to fly them.

Management at the airline has said it is planning to begin flying from the middle of this month and the ‘Return To Service (RTS)’ plans will be released in the coming days.

“It is our professional opinion that a well trained and competent crew will only add to the layers of safety now mandated by the recertification process,” CAPA said in the public statement. “During the 22 months that this aircraft was grounded our members continued to be simulator-trained on this aircraft.”

The pilots noted that their members undergo general flight training every six months, which exceeds that given by many airlines, which in some cases train as little as once every 18 months.

This will hopefully provide further public reassurance about flying with Cayman Airways following international media reports this week that some US pilots are forgetting how to fly after being out of the cockpit for so long because of the pandemic.

According to the NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System, pilots are getting rusty and making basic errors because they are not flying as much, reports made to the voluntary self-reporting system showed. Pilots’ mistakes included flying at the wrong altitude, missing basic but important checks, such as forgetting to turn on the de-icer, and making wrong turns.