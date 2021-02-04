Max 8 aircraft are safe, say local pilots
(CNS): The Cayman Airline Pilots Association (CAPA) has endorsed the return of Cayman Airway Ltd’s Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to the skies. The CAPA said the changes made during the time they have been grounded make it a very different aircraft. With the significant safety enhancements and scrutiny of this aircraft, they believe it is now the safest in the world.
And as CAL pilots undergo more training than required under international regulations, their association said the travelling public can rest assured that it is safe to get on board these planes.
Cayman Airways is about to place the Max 8s back in service following clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), and in advance of that CAPA released a statement telling the public they believe the planes are now safe and that the pilots have maintained the training levels to fly them.
Management at the airline has said it is planning to begin flying from the middle of this month and the ‘Return To Service (RTS)’ plans will be released in the coming days.
“It is our professional opinion that a well trained and competent crew will only add to the layers of safety now mandated by the recertification process,” CAPA said in the public statement. “During the 22 months that this aircraft was grounded our members continued to be simulator-trained on this aircraft.”
The pilots noted that their members undergo general flight training every six months, which exceeds that given by many airlines, which in some cases train as little as once every 18 months.
This will hopefully provide further public reassurance about flying with Cayman Airways following international media reports this week that some US pilots are forgetting how to fly after being out of the cockpit for so long because of the pandemic.
According to the NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System, pilots are getting rusty and making basic errors because they are not flying as much, reports made to the voluntary self-reporting system showed. Pilots’ mistakes included flying at the wrong altitude, missing basic but important checks, such as forgetting to turn on the de-icer, and making wrong turns.
See the full statement from CAPA in the CNS Library.
ANY plane will crash if you don’t have an experienced trained pilot flying it.
That’s why so many of you idiots crash into light poles or into other cars. You aren’t licensed and trained to fly an airplane. Leave the flying to the experts and focus on trying not run over cats, or people on the road and learn how to use an indicator sometime.
Meowwwwwwwwwwwww
THESE PLANES WERE NOT BUILT BY OUR beloved PILOTS who I trust!!
I WILL NOT FLY ON THEM.
It is a known fact that the very design of the plane is flawed and causes the plane to dive WITHOUT the sensors being in place to correct this! The design of the plane did not change and I will not risk my life on any CI government word or backing!!
ESPECIALLY IF OUR GOVERMENT SAYS THEY ARE SAFE!!!!
I love my kx boys and ladies, I can’t wait to fly with you all again!! Best pilots in the world!!!
The max aint a bad plane, I would gladly fly on it when it’s back in service……however…… Some questionable characters there.
You clearly haven’t done much research on this plane.
As noted by numerous engineers, the 737 Max’s design is fundamentally flawed.
Boeing did not want to pay for the R&D needed to compete with the new airbus fuel efficiencies (as this would have effectively removed them from the market given time needed to design / test etc). so instead decided to just move the engines on the existing plane design forward which (shock horror) caused the plane to dive.
They tried to correct this with quick fix software and which (shock horror) failed in the last two crashes.
https://www.eetimes.com/software-wont-fix-boeings-faulty-airframe/#
https://www.dailysabah.com/business/transportation/737-max-fundamentally-unsafe-boeing-has-culture-of-concealment-us-congress
You won’t catch me on this flying trash pile.
Walk then(:
Sorry but you won’t have many options my friend, american, United and southwest all got the max, enjoy your boat trip to miami
Next week Cayman Airways is having an open house with the MAX and pilots on hand to ask answer any questions. It is mandatory for these pilots to go or else they will have to face consequences
And your source? No one is forcing the pilots, go take a hike.
Now this is rich! Of course the pilots would tell you its safe they have no choice! I see a few have gone to the SAAB lets ask them how they feel as well!
Is safety going to be the new excuse now for Cayman Airways when i return from Miami at 3 am ? I dont trust Boeing after this..but when i comes to choice i guess i can only fly Jetblue or American when they use the airbus!
I would rather fly on that twin otter and land upside down on blackie corner in spot bay before i get on that ol max!
Clifford is my favorite and he assured me that all was gunna be well..he even showed me on his home simulator after a Netflix session!
Until the first airplane crashes. Right ?
Why we chose this Max plane? 3 times i flew on her and she was half empty! Maybe we could have use this opportunity to get something smaller! The pilots have no choice but to stand up to the max..management will threaten them as always!
Note that rosy sell-job was signed-off from the “by-the-book” real estate broker and developer, Kel Thompson, of Balboa Beach and Wyndham Reef fame, not by the current and serving CAPA pilots. It’s on brand for a Moses Kirkconnell development shill to speak-over the actual pilots taking the risk, and endorsing that catastrophically ill-timed and secret purchase deal made with hundreds of millions of our money. In 2017 Kel summed up his brief airline career as: “endless hours of boredom punctuated by moments of sheer terror”. Sounds about right for the 737-8, it just won’t be him at the yoke.
Old man Kel kel still flies for Cayman Airways. After a 20 year absence he had to come back to his first love of flying! And blocking the pathway for others!
The airbus A220-100 is a superior plane to the Max 8, in terms of safery, comfort and effeciency. It is modern. Not a 60 year old streched designed.
In addition it is the right size for the Cayman Islands. Delta bought 75 A220-300. Delta is a superior airline to CAL (sorry to say it)
Too much egos in the decision making process. We had a chance to return them and they did not.
Its a shame that the Pilots stand up for the airline and are treated so bad even by their own! Some have given decades of their lives to this company to retire with Nothing! And now they are defending this plane in hopes for a turn around only to retire with a pat on the bum and a free ticket #vote2021
Great news!
Love kx and all the staff! But lets not forget about the cabin crew who put their lives in the line as well! I have been told that those with worries about these planes have been threatened with termination!
What else would CAL do with them if they change their entire fleet to MAX’s> Keep paying them to sit on the ground?
God bless the airline and its Pilots but i am afraid of whats going to happen when the competition returns. With these failed Boeings and all the delays and other issues we have with the airline , it might be too late to rebound! I am sure these new planes are very expensive and flying them late and half empty just wont cut it!
Coerced testimonials coming from the 737 pilots that must either fly that type, or quit the airline. Sounds legit.
There is a global shortage of pilots. I highly doubt any pilot is being held against their will.
I not flying on the planes if the pilots aren’t.
Well who the hell else going fly it, pray tell
What dem pilots need to do is retire some of the olda ones! Men in they 70s as managers!
Jetblue have signaled their intention to return to Cayman once the border re opens flying the Airbus to Ft Lauderdale and New York again. New plane , Max plane, or plane…I am looking for reasonable prices and ON TIME PERFORMANCE.
What’s the matter? Don’t fancy CAL’s NOT on time performance? Me too.
This Doesn’t matter to those who get comp’d all the time.
We take a bigger risk driving to work every day, and that na no joke.
I have always admired CAL’s dedication to safety first. Cannot wait to hear “Cabin crew please be seated for arrival” again.
Go to the brac if you wanna hear it